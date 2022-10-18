Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Venus Metals Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMC   AU000000VMC0

VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED

(VMC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-17 am EDT
0.1400 AUD    0.00%
05:22pVenus Metals Corporation Limited Youanmi Gold Project Scoping Study
AW
05:22pVenus Metals Corporation Limited (asx : VMC) Youanmi Gold Project Scoping Study
AQ
10/10Venus Metals Hits Gold at Pincher Well Prospect
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Youanmi Gold Project Scoping Study

10/18/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Youanmi Gold Project Scoping Study

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - West Australian focused gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC), is pleased to present key outcomes of a technical and financial study ("Scoping Study, the Study") evaluating a development option for the Youanmi Gold Project near Mt Magnet, WA, in the OYG JV area (Rox 70% and Manager, VMC 30%).

Following a substantial upgrade to the Youanmi underground gold resource in January 2022, and a subsequent increase to the near surface resource in April 2022, the Company commenced scoping work to understand the economics and likely development scenarios for the Youanmi Gold Project. The project-wide resource currently stands at 27.9Mt at 3.57g/t Au for 3.2Moz Au contained gold. The Study is based on this resource estimate.

Drilling and metallurgical testwork has been ongoing since commencement with results expected to enhance the production target (and financial) outcomes presented in this Scoping Study.

The Youanmi Gold Mine has seen high grade gold production in the past with circa 667koz previously mined at the project in total. From available historical data (1987 onwards), open pit mining showed an average mined grade of 3.4g/t Au, while underground mining showed an average of 11g/t Au.

The mining and processing of sulphide material via production from underground operations between 1994 and 1997 are particularly relevant to this Study. The existing decline will be rehabilitated and provide an early platform for development and accessing high grade material. The previous operation produced a concentrate as an intermediate step in the process plant. The data from this concentrate production phase in addition to Rox's own testwork indicates that marketable gold concentrates can be produced from the Youanmi sulphide material.

A summary of the Study is provided in the link below:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3040VI31



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited



Contact:

Matt Hogan
Managing Director
Venus Metals Corporation Limited
Tel: +61 8 9321 7541

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED
05:22pVenus Metals Corporation Limited Youanmi Gold Project Scoping Study
AW
05:22pVenus Metals Corporation Limited (as : VMC) Youanmi Gold Project Scoping Study
AQ
10/10Venus Metals Hits Gold at Pincher Well Prospect
MT
10/09Venus Metals Corporation Limited Exploration Update
AW
10/09Venus Metals Corporation Limited (as : VMC) Exploration Update
AQ
10/09Venus Metals Corporation Limited Provides Exploration Update
CI
09/30Venus Metals Finds Rare Earth Zone at Marvel Loch East Project
MT
09/29Venus Metals Corporation Limited Marvel Loch East Rare Earth Project
AW
09/29Venus Metals Corporation Limited (as : VMC) Marvel Loch East Rare Earth Project
AQ
09/29Venus Metals Corporation Announces Results of Reconnaissance Soil and Laterite Sampling..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 -7,35 M -4,61 M -4,61 M
Net cash 2022 1,91 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,4 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 166x
EV / Sales 2022 24 570x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venus Metals Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Vernon Hogan Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Charles Hawkins Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Fehlberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Selvakumar Arunachalam Executive Director
Kuan Yoong Tan Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED-20.00%14
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.12%124 502
RIO TINTO PLC-1.47%90 655
GLENCORE PLC29.96%71 690
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)98.22%48 773
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.36%37 052