Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Venus Metals Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMC   AU000000VMC0

VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED

(VMC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:41:51 2023-01-22 pm EST
0.1550 AUD   +3.33%
05:23aVenus Metals Generates Target at Mangaroon North Project
MT
01/22Venus Metals Corporation Limited Mangaroon North REE enriched Ironstones 7km Northwest Trend
AW
01/22Venus Metals Corporation Limited (asx : VMC) Mangaroon North REE enriched Ironstones 7km Northwest Trend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Youanmi Lithium Project New Lithium Targets Identified

01/23/2023 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Youanmi Lithium Project New Lithium Targets Identified

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing geochemical surveys at its Youanmi Lithium Project (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Up to 2.11% Li2O in rock chip samples from sub-cropping pegmatite near historical beryl occurrence.

- Three east-northeast trending lithium (Li) anomalies in the northern part of 57/983 delineated by a geochemical soil survey near and at historical beryl occurrence.

- A Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program to commence in February.

A geochemical sampling program was completed on E 57/983 as part of a regional reconnaissance geochemical program targeting the granite - greenstone contact zone at the Youanmi greenstone belt that is considered prospective for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite mineralisation. This soil survey specifically targeted a beryl occurrence reported in MINEDEX (S0017351) that had not previously been tested.

A field inspection showed no evidence of historical beryl mining, and the Company therefore completed a geochemical soil survey across the beryl occurrence at 40m by 80m spacing totalling 158 soil samples; three rock chip samples of sub-cropping pegmatite were also collected.

The results show three approximately northeast trending Li anomalies with the northern one centred on the reported beryl occurrence and a second anomaly located some 50m to the south (Figure 1*). The high Li concentrations in two rock samples (2.1 % and 1.2% Li2O see Table 1*) together with the broad Li anomalism in soil may indicate the presence of pegmatite under local colluvium.

RC drilling is scheduled for February 2023 to test the new lithium soil and rock chip anomalies for potential pegmatite-hosted LCT pegmatite mineralization in the bedrock.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DR35OX3P



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited



Contact:

Matt Hogan
Managing Director
Venus Metals Corporation Limited
Tel: +61 8 9321 7541

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED
05:23aVenus Metals Generates Target at Mangaroon North Project
MT
01/22Venus Metals Corporation Limited Mangaroon North REE enriched Ironstones 7km Northwest..
AW
01/22Venus Metals Corporation Limited (as : VMC) Mangaroon North REE enriched Ironstones 7km No..
AQ
01/16Venus Metals Confirms Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Marvel Loch in Western Austr..
MT
01/15Venus Metals Corporation Limited Announces the Preliminary Results of Recent Field Work..
CI
01/15Venus Metals Corporation Limited Marvel Loch East Widespread REE Mineralisation Confir..
AW
01/15Venus Metals Corporation Limited Commencement of Drilling at the Youanmi Gold Project
AW
01/15Rox Resources Limited in Conjunction with Venus Metals Corporation Reports Substantial ..
CI
2022Venus Metals Corporation Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
2022Venus Metals Raises $1.4 Million for Exploration, Advancement of Projects; Shares Down ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 -7,35 M -5,16 M -5,16 M
Net cash 2022 1,91 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,6 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 166x
EV / Sales 2022 24 570x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venus Metals Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Vernon Hogan Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Charles Hawkins Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Fehlberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Selvakumar Arunachalam Executive Director
Kuan Yoong Tan Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED11.11%19
BHP GROUP LIMITED9.47%175 967
RIO TINTO PLC7.16%128 868
GLENCORE PLC4.25%91 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.18%53 605
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)15.92%49 301