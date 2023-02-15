Advanced search
Venus Metals Corporation Limited Youanmi Lithium Project RC Drilling Commences

02/15/2023 | 05:45pm EST
Youanmi Lithium Project RC Drilling Commences

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is pleased to announce the start of a RC drilling program that will test recently identified lithium (Li) soil and rock chip anomalies for pegmatite-hosted lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) mineralization in the bedrock.

Three east-northeast trending lithium (Li) anomalies in the northern part of E57/983 were delineated by a geochemical soil survey at a historical beryl occurrence reported in MINEDEX (S0017351). Rock chip samples from sub-cropping pegmatite nearby have up to 2.11% Li2O (refer ASX release 24 January 2023).

The Manindi North Li prospect is located within the granite - greenstone contact zone at the Youanmi greenstone belt that is considered prospective for LCT pegmatite mineralisation.

Drilling will also test the interpreted down-dip extension of Li-bearing pegmatite at the Central Prospect.

*To view proposed drilling location map, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7PSA68PY



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited



Contact:

Matt Hogan
Managing Director
Venus Metals Corporation Limited
Tel: +61 8 9321 7541

© ABN Newswire 2023
