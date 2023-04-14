Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Venus Metals Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMC   AU000000VMC0

VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED

(VMC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:12:43 2023-04-14 am EDT
0.2000 AUD   +2.56%
02:25aVenus Metals Corporation Limited and Rox Resources Complete Due Diligence on the Youanmi Gold Project
AW
02:22aVenus Metals Corporation Limited (asx : VMC) and Rox Resources Complete Due Diligence on the Youanmi Gold Project
AQ
04/11Venus Metals Acquiring Youanmi Gold Mining Leases Royalty; Shares Down 8%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venus Metals Corporation Limited and Rox Resources Complete Due Diligence on the Youanmi Gold Project

04/14/2023 | 02:25am EDT
Rox Resources and Venus Metals complete due diligence

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) and Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) are pleased to provide an update on the Youanmi Gold Project transaction.

As announced on 31 March 2023, Rox and Venus entered into a binding agreement to consolidate their respective ownership interests in the Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia.

The transaction is subject to several conditions precedent, including satisfactory completion of mutual due diligence. Rox and Venus are pleased to confirm the parties have completed their mutual due diligence, and the results of that due diligence are satisfactory to each of Rox and Venus.

The transaction remains subject to a number of other conditions precedent, including (but not limited to) Rox and Venus shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and material third party consents, which Rox and Venus are now working to complete in accordance with the indicative timetable detailed below*.

To view the Transaction Timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZT821TA0



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited



Contact:

Matt Hogan
Managing Director
Venus Metals Corporation Limited
Tel: +61 8 9321 7541

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 -7,35 M -4,98 M -4,98 M
Net cash 2022 1,91 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,7 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 166x
EV / Sales 2022 24 570x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venus Metals Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Vernon Hogan Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Charles Hawkins Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Fehlberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Selvakumar Arunachalam Executive Director
Kuan Yoong Tan Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED44.44%24
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.65%158 590
RIO TINTO PLC-4.50%116 179
GLENCORE PLC-11.72%75 550
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)4.64%43 371
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.38%40 451
