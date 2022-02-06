Venus Metals : Henderson Lithium Project Multiple LCT Pegmatites Identified

holds a significant and usewide-ranging portfolio of
Au tralian gold and base metals exploration projects in Western Australia that has been carefully assembled over time."
personal
VENUS METALS CORPORATION
LIMITED
U it 2/8 Alvan St
Subiaco, WA 6008
+61 8 9321 7541
inf @venusmetals.com.au
www.venusmetals.com.au
ABN: 99 123 250 582
DIRECTORS
Peter Charles Hawkins
Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Vernon Hogan
Managing Director
Kumar Arunachalam
Executive Director
For
Barry Fehlberg
N n-Executive Director
COMPANY SECRETARY
Patrick Tan
Ordinary shares on Issue
151m
Share Price
$0.185
Market Cap.
$27.19m
Cash & Investments
$7.3m
(As at 31 December 2021)
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX CODE: VMC
7 February 2022
HENDERSON Li-Au-Ni PROJECT
MULTIPLE LCT-TYPE PEGMATITES IDENTIFIED -
ACCELERATED EXPLORATION PLANNED
Venus Metals Corporation Limited ("VMC" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its review into the hard-rock Lithium potential of the Henderson tenements located in the central section of the Mt Ida/Ularring Greenstone Belt, ca. 50km northwest of Menzies in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 2). The VMC tenements are located directly south from and abut the Mt Ida Lithium-Copper-Gold project (Red Dirt Metals; RDT).
Outcropping LCT-Type pegmatites identified on tenement E30/520.
The prospective pegmatites are noticeably enriched in Tantalum and Niobium (max 426 ppm Ta2O5; max 392 ppm Nb2O5) with many showing elevated Lithium compositions with a maximum of 3.5% Li2O.
The sampled Ta-Nb enriched pegmatites are considered to be part of zoned LCT pegmatite swarms and exploration is ongoing to identify more extensive Lithium-rich end members.
The positive results from the reconnaissance sampling programme warrant an accelerated and more focussed exploration effort that will include detailed surface sampling/mapping and RC drill testing of identified fractionated pegmatites.
VMC has completed an assessment of available drilling data and received assay results for 143 rock samples that were collected during sampling of outcropping granitoids/ pegmatites and greenstone host rocks on tenements E30/520 and E29/1112 (Figure 2; Refer ASX release 27 October 2021).
Gently north dipping pegmatite dyke. Sample site 21111077.
For personal use only
The Mt Ida/Ularring Greenstone Belt is recognised as an emerging Lithium Province following the discovery of spodumene-rich Lithium pegmatites near the Mt Ida gold Mine, located some 15 km northwest from the Henderson Project (Refer RDT ASX releases 28 September 2021, 14 October 2021). To assess the Lithium potential of the Henderson tenements VMC initiated a reconnaissance sampling programme in October 2021 that targeted outcropping pegmatites and host rocks on tenements E30/520 and E29/1112, covering the greenstone sequence and granitoids east of the Ballard Fault respectively (Figure 2).
Current Sampling
A total of 143 rock chip samples were collected and send to Jinning and Nagrom laboratories in Perth for analysis with an emphasis on Lithium and associated elements.
Assay results from the reconnaissance sampling programme (Table 1) show a concentration of Tantalum and Niobium enriched pegmatites within the greenstones on tenement E30/520. Using the Nb/Ta ratio as an indicator for granite fractionation and LCT prospectivity (Steiner, 2019) 51 pegmatite samples can be described as fractionated (Nb/Ta<5) and 13 samples from the Emerald SE, Snake Hill, and 38 Mile Well areas as strongly fractionated (Nb/Ta<1).
Figure 1. Detail of sub- cropping northeasterly trending lithium-rich (3.4% Li2O) pegmatite, Sample site 21111065.
The identification of LCT pegmatites and the common elevated Lithium content of the samples (Table 1) is highly encouraging. The highest returned Lithium assays (0.2-3.5% Li2O) are from three samples that were collected over a strike distance of 50m from a single northeasterly trending pegmatite dyke at Emerald SE (Figures 1,2). The presence of this Lithium-rich pegmatite is significant and warrants further work.
VENUS METALS CORPORATION
MORE INFORMATION: info@venusmetals.com.au | www.venusmetals.com.au
For personal use only
A spatial zonation of rare-element mineralogy can be expected in this class of pegmatites and a key focus for the next phase of exploration will therefore be the drill testing of the Lithium pegmatite at Emerald SE and the testing for potential Lithium mineralisation beneath and down-dip from the tantalum bearing pegmatites. A possible geological analogue can be found at the Bald Hills Lithium Deposit, located 100km southeast from Kalgoorlie, where the southern section of this overall gently dipping deposit is characterised by several thick Lithium-Tantalum pegmatite sills that occur below narrow Tantalum enriched pegmatite dykes (Refer TAW ASX release 9 April 2017).
Review of Drilling Data
Limited historic drilling that targeted gold or nickel did regularly intersect pegmatite bodies but no assay data for Lithium or Tantalum were reported. Drilling data for LCT elements is restricted to multi-element assays that VMC collected for bottom-of-hole samples as part of Stage 1 aircore drilling for gold (Refer ASX release 9 September 2021). A review of this data identified a strongly anomalous Li intersection (0.35 %LiO2) in vertical hole HNBAC010, drilled to top of fresh rock at 22m depth. The location of this hole is 600m south and along strike from the Emerald SE pegmatite occurrences in an area of poor outcrop (Figure 2). The Lithium anomaly is interpreted to relate to hydrothermally altered ultramafic rocks but may be an indication for a lithium enriched pegmatite source at depth and highlights the exploration potential of the Emerald SE area.
Further Work
An accelerated exploration programme is planned for Q1 and will include infill surface sampling and mapping, and drill testing of LCT pegmatites. The work will also include petrological studies to determine the mineralogy of Lithium pegmatites.
Note on LCT Pegmatites
Lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites are the class of rare-element pegmatites that host the major hard-rock Lithium and Tantalum deposits in Western Australia, including Greenbushes, Pilgangoora and Wodgina. The pegmatites develop from differentiated granitic magmas that in addition to the LCT elements are also commonly enriched in niobium (Nb), beryllium (Be), rubidium (Rb), and tin (Sn). As a function of the differentiation process a spatial zonation of the rare-element assemblages is often present within the pegmatites with a progressive increase of Ta, Li, and Cs concentrations with increased granite differentiation.
References
Steiner, BM, 2019. Tools and Workflows for Grassroots Li-Cs-Ta (LCT) Pegmatite Exploration. Minerals, 9, 499.
VENUS METALS CORPORATION
MORE INFORMATION: info@venusmetals.com.au | www.venusmetals.com.au
For personal use only
This announcement is authorised by the Board of Venus Metals Corporation Limited.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Resources is based on information compiled by Dr F Vanderhor, Geological Consultant who is a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Dr Vanderhor has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Vanderhor consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report has also been prepared by Mr Kumar Arunachalam, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full-time employee of the Company. Mr Arunachalam has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Arunachalam consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Venus Metals Corporation Limited planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Venus Metals Corporation Ltd believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
VENUS METALS CORPORATION
MORE INFORMATION: info@venusmetals.com.au | www.venusmetals.com.au
For personal use only
Figure 2. Henderson Project tenements with sample locations over aeromagnetic image.
VENUS METALS CORPORATION
MORE INFORMATION: info@venusmetals.com.au | www.venusmetals.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:47:29 UTC.