Venus Metals : Henderson Lithium Project Multiple LCT Pegmatites Identified

A spatial zonation of rare-element mineralogy can be expected in this class of pegmatites and a key focus for the next phase of exploration will therefore be the drill testing of the Lithium pegmatite at Emerald SE and the testing for potential Lithium mineralisation beneath and down-dip from the tantalum bearing pegmatites. A possible geological analogue can be found at the Bald Hills Lithium Deposit, located 100km southeast from Kalgoorlie, where the southern section of this overall gently dipping deposit is characterised by several thick Lithium-Tantalum pegmatite sills that occur below narrow Tantalum enriched pegmatite dykes (Refer TAW ASX release 9 April 2017).

Review of Drilling Data

Limited historic drilling that targeted gold or nickel did regularly intersect pegmatite bodies but no assay data for Lithium or Tantalum were reported. Drilling data for LCT elements is restricted to multi-element assays that VMC collected for bottom-of-hole samples as part of Stage 1 aircore drilling for gold (Refer ASX release 9 September 2021). A review of this data identified a strongly anomalous Li intersection (0.35 %LiO2) in vertical hole HNBAC010, drilled to top of fresh rock at 22m depth. The location of this hole is 600m south and along strike from the Emerald SE pegmatite occurrences in an area of poor outcrop (Figure 2). The Lithium anomaly is interpreted to relate to hydrothermally altered ultramafic rocks but may be an indication for a lithium enriched pegmatite source at depth and highlights the exploration potential of the Emerald SE area.

Further Work

An accelerated exploration programme is planned for Q1 and will include infill surface sampling and mapping, and drill testing of LCT pegmatites. The work will also include petrological studies to determine the mineralogy of Lithium pegmatites.

Note on LCT Pegmatites

Lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites are the class of rare-element pegmatites that host the major hard-rock Lithium and Tantalum deposits in Western Australia, including Greenbushes, Pilgangoora and Wodgina. The pegmatites develop from differentiated granitic magmas that in addition to the LCT elements are also commonly enriched in niobium (Nb), beryllium (Be), rubidium (Rb), and tin (Sn). As a function of the differentiation process a spatial zonation of the rare-element assemblages is often present within the pegmatites with a progressive increase of Ta, Li, and Cs concentrations with increased granite differentiation.

References

Steiner, BM, 2019. Tools and Workflows for Grassroots Li-Cs-Ta (LCT) Pegmatite Exploration. Minerals, 9, 499.