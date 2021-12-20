Log in
Venus Metals : Mangaroon North Project REE-Pd and Au Targets identified

12/20/2021
only"Venus Metals Corporation holds a significant and wide-ranging portfolio of

useAustralian gold and base metals exploration projects in Western Australia that has been carefully assembled over time."

personal

VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED

LIMITED

Unit 2/8 Alvan St

Subiaco, WA 6008

+61 8 9321 7541

info@venusmetals.com.au

www.venusmetals.com.au

ABN: 99 123 250 582

DIRECTORS

Peter Charles Hawkins

Non-Executive Chairman

Matthew Vernon Hogan

Managing Director

Kumar Arunachalam

Executive Director

Barry Fehlberg

Non-Executive Director

For

COMPANY SECRETARY

Patrick Tan

Ordinary shares on Issue

151m

Share Price

$0.165

Market Cap.

$24.93m

Cash & Investments

$8m

(As at 30 September 2021)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX CODE: VMC

21 December 2021

MANGAROON NORTH PROJECT

RARE EARTH, PGE & GOLD TARGETS IDENTIFIED

Venus Metals Corporation Limited ("Venus" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on results from its regional soil surveys in the Mangaroon North project area that abuts Dreadnought Resources Ltd's (ASX: DRE) tenure in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

  • Initial regional geochemical reconnaissance survey outlines multiple target areas for follow-up.
  • Best results include:
    • Total rare earth oxide (TREO) concentrations of up to 1611 ppm in soil (E 08/3229) and anomalous neodymium (316 ppm Nd) in an ironstone specimen (E 09/2422) indicate potential for rare earth mineralization northwest of the Yangibana REE carbonatite field.
    • Encouraging palladium (Pd) anomalies in soil (max. 21 ppb Pd) associated with north-northeast trending Mundine Well dolerites.
    • Strong gold anomaly in soil up to 429 ppb Au on E 09/2422 possibly associated with northwest trending shear zone.
  • Follow-upfield work planned for Q1 2022:
    • Airborne surveys (photographic and magnetic) planned across select areas to identify potential carbonatite intrusion.
    • Geochemical surveys to be extended across REE, Au & Pd targets.
    • Aircore drilling of high-priority targets.

Figure 1. VMC Mangaroon North Project with mineral occurrences (MINEDEX)

Project Background

Venus' Mangaroon North tenements (E 09/2422 and E 08/3229) abut Dreadnought's and First Quantum Minerals Ltd's (TSE: FM) ("FQM") Mangaroon Project targeting magmatic Ni-Cu-Pt-Pd mineralization associated with the mafic-ultramafic Money Intrusion and the Lumpy's Find Prospect (refer DRE ASX releases 15 March 2021 and 7 April 2021).

Venus' recent geochemical reconnaissance program totalling 1477 soil and 58 rock chip samples discovered several light rare earth element (LREE) anomalies in soil (maximum: 465 ppm Ce+La - based on the standard ultrafine analysis using an aqua regia digest). Subsequent re-analysis of 66 samples for a suite of 14 rare earth elements (REE) using a stronger multi-acid digest identified two areas of interest with anomalous rare earth concentrations (up to 1611 ppm TREO) that warrant systematic follow-up field work. Follow-up sampling is also planned around an isolated ironstone float specimen (TREO of 1735 ppm, including 316 ppm Nd) (Figure 2).

These preliminary REE results are considered significant in view of Dreadnought Resources Ltd's (ASX: DRE) recently identified carbonatite intrusions along the Lyon's River Fault (refer DRE ASX release 29 November 2021), located near DRE's previously announced Yin REE Prospect (refer DRE ASX release 29 November 2021). According to DRE, total rare earth oxides and mineralogical characteristics resemble those at the nearby Yangibana REE Project by Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX: HAS) (refer DRE ASX release 19 July 2021). DRE's discoveries may indicate more widespread occurrences of REE mineralization and potentially, also occurring within Venus' tenements. The Yangibana REE Project contains a REE resource totalling 16.7 Mt @ 0.95% TREO (refer HAS ASX release 25 November 2021) and is located c. 50 km east- southeast of Venus' Mangaroon North tenements, and c. 10km south of Venus' ELA 09/2541 (Figure 1).

Dreadnought also identified gossanous outcrop over 1 km strike at Bookathanna Bore located approximately 3 km east of Venus' E 08/3229 (Figure 3). Significant rock chip results include up to 1.0% Cu, 0.6% Ni, 0.04% Co and 0.3g/t Pt-Pd-Au (refer DRE ASX release 16 July 2021). Venus considers other north- northeast trending Mundine Well dolerites, dykes, sills and small intrusions highly prospective for magmatic Ni-Cu-Pt-Pd mineralization and identified several Pd anomalies (up to 21ppb) in soil on or near Mundine dolerite.

Structural targets along northwest trending faults and shear zones within the Mangaroon North Project are considered prospective for gold mineralization similar to that at the historical high-grade Star of Mangaroon gold mining centre. The strongest gold anomaly is in the northern part of E 09/2422 with a maximum of 429 ppb Au (Figure 4). Systematic follow-up soil sampling and geological mapping is planned.

VENUS METALS CORPORATION

MORE INFORMATION: info@venusmetals.com.au | www.venusmetals.com.au

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Venus Metals Corporation Limited.

For further information please contact:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited

Matthew Hogan

Managing Director

Ph +61 8 9321 7541

Previous ASX announcements:

18 Oct 2021 - Mangaroon North Ni-Cu-Pt-Pd-Au Project Regional Geochem Survey completed 19 July 2021 - Mangaroon North Ni-Cu-Pt-Pd-Au Project

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Venus Metals Corporation Limited planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend,""may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Venus Metals Corporation.

Ltd believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward- looking statements.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Resources is based on information compiled by Dr M. Cornelius, Geological Consultant of Venus Metals Corporation Ltd, who is a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Dr Cornelius has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Cornelius consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

VENUS METALS CORPORATION

MORE INFORMATION: info@venusmetals.com.au | www.venusmetals.com.au

Figure 2. Total rare earth oxide (TREO) and cerium+lanthanum (Ce+La) concentrations (ppm) in soil, and neodymium (Nd) concentrations (ppm) in rock chip samples on regional aeromagnetic image.

MORE INFORMATION: info@venusmetals.com.au | www.venusmetals.com.au

Figure 3. Palladium (Pd) concentrations (ppb) in soil on regional aeromagnetic image and Mundine well dolerites (GSWA 100k digital data).

VENUS METALS CORPORATION

MORE INFORMATION: info@venusmetals.com.au | www.venusmetals.com.au

