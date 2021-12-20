Venus Metals : Mangaroon North Project REE-Pd and Au Targets identified

Project Background

Venus' Mangaroon North tenements (E 09/2422 and E 08/3229) abut Dreadnought's and First Quantum Minerals Ltd's (TSE: FM) ("FQM") Mangaroon Project targeting magmatic Ni-Cu-Pt-Pd mineralization associated with the mafic-ultramafic Money Intrusion and the Lumpy's Find Prospect (refer DRE ASX releases 15 March 2021 and 7 April 2021).

Venus' recent geochemical reconnaissance program totalling 1477 soil and 58 rock chip samples discovered several light rare earth element (LREE) anomalies in soil (maximum: 465 ppm Ce+La - based on the standard ultrafine analysis using an aqua regia digest). Subsequent re-analysis of 66 samples for a suite of 14 rare earth elements (REE) using a stronger multi-acid digest identified two areas of interest with anomalous rare earth concentrations (up to 1611 ppm TREO) that warrant systematic follow-up field work. Follow-up sampling is also planned around an isolated ironstone float specimen (TREO of 1735 ppm, including 316 ppm Nd) (Figure 2).

These preliminary REE results are considered significant in view of Dreadnought Resources Ltd's (ASX: DRE) recently identified carbonatite intrusions along the Lyon's River Fault (refer DRE ASX release 29 November 2021), located near DRE's previously announced Yin REE Prospect (refer DRE ASX release 29 November 2021). According to DRE, total rare earth oxides and mineralogical characteristics resemble those at the nearby Yangibana REE Project by Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX: HAS) (refer DRE ASX release 19 July 2021). DRE's discoveries may indicate more widespread occurrences of REE mineralization and potentially, also occurring within Venus' tenements. The Yangibana REE Project contains a REE resource totalling 16.7 Mt @ 0.95% TREO (refer HAS ASX release 25 November 2021) and is located c. 50 km east- southeast of Venus' Mangaroon North tenements, and c. 10km south of Venus' ELA 09/2541 (Figure 1).

Dreadnought also identified gossanous outcrop over 1 km strike at Bookathanna Bore located approximately 3 km east of Venus' E 08/3229 (Figure 3). Significant rock chip results include up to 1.0% Cu, 0.6% Ni, 0.04% Co and 0.3g/t Pt-Pd-Au (refer DRE ASX release 16 July 2021). Venus considers other north- northeast trending Mundine Well dolerites, dykes, sills and small intrusions highly prospective for magmatic Ni-Cu-Pt-Pd mineralization and identified several Pd anomalies (up to 21ppb) in soil on or near Mundine dolerite.

Structural targets along northwest trending faults and shear zones within the Mangaroon North Project are considered prospective for gold mineralization similar to that at the historical high-grade Star of Mangaroon gold mining centre. The strongest gold anomaly is in the northern part of E 09/2422 with a maximum of 429 ppb Au (Figure 4). Systematic follow-up soil sampling and geological mapping is planned.

VENUS METALS CORPORATION

MORE INFORMATION: info@venusmetals.com.au | www.venusmetals.com.au