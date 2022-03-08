Venus Metals : Strong Lithium Anomaly Identified South-East of Greenbushes

PROJECT BACKGROUND

The most recent soil geochemical survey (Phase-3) comprises 198 ultrafine soil samples; it is designed

to: a) extend previous sampling at the Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd Target 1, b) test historical Cu-PGE anomalies at Target 6 and c) explore an area north of the Blackwood River (Target 2 North) along strike of the previously announced HEM target (refer ASX release 7 December 2020) and extending across a prominent magnetic low (Figure 2).

At Target 2 North, the soil survey outlines a strong Li anomaly (Figure 2), located within a distinct low in the regional aeromagnetic data (Figure 3) that appear to indicate a bedrock that is less magnetic than the adjacent greenstone sequence, potentially a felsic intrusive. Anomalous Li concentrations are associated with raised concentrations of Sn (Figure 4). Elevated W (Figure 5) and Ta concentrations cluster to the west of the Li anomaly. The spatial association of anomalous Li and Sn with elevated W concentrations nearby is intriguing and may indicate the presence of primary Li mineralization in the bedrock. At this early stage of exploration, it remains open whether the anomaly is in any way genetically related to the Greenbushes pegmatite.

The Phase-3 survey results extend the Pd anomaly at Target 1 to c. 900m length (Figure 6) and expand the existing Cu and Ni anomalies (refer ASX release 29 April 2021) in width and length. At Target 6, the survey confirms historical soil and lag data by Amerod Holdings Pty Ltd (Wamex report A79877), outlining a c. 400m long Cu-Pd-Pt anomaly.

Further work is planned to define the extent of the 'Target 2 North' Li anomaly and to test the bedrock beneath sandplain and overburden. Samples from the Target 2 North area will also be analyzed by fusion digest / ICP using the fine soil (minus 80 Mesh) fraction.