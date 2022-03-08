Venus Metals : Strong Lithium Anomaly Identified South-East of Greenbushes
VENUS METALS CORPORATION
LIMITED
Unit 2/8 Alvan St
Subiaco, WA 6008
+61 8 9321 7541
info@venusmetals.com.au
www.venusmetals.com.au
ABN: 99 123 250 582
DIRECTORS
Peter Charles Hawkins
Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Vernon Hogan
Managing Director
Kumar Arunachalam
Executive Director
Barry Fehlberg
Non-Executive Director
For
COMPANY SECRETARY
Patrick Tan
Ordinary shares on Issue
151m
Share Price
$0.185
Market Cap.
$27.9m
Cash & Investments
$7.3m
(As at 31 December 2021)
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX CODE: VMC
9 March 2022
BRIDGETOWN EAST PROJECT
NEW STRONG LITHIUM ANOMALY IN UF SOIL IDENTIFIED
SOUTHEAST OF GREENBUSHES LITHIUM MINE
Venus Metals Corporation Limited ("Venus" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing geochemical surveys at its Bridgetown East Project (E 70/5315, E 70/5316, E 70/5620 and E 70/5712) (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
Phase-3geochemical reconnaissance sampling of ultrafine soil (UF) discovers a strong lithium (Li) anomaly on E70/5315, approx. 20 km southeast of the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
The Li anomaly (95ppm to 148ppm, equivalent to the top 2% of the data) measures approx. 300m x 400m, remaining open to the north.
Significantly, the Li anomaly is associated with elevated tin (Sn); elevated tungsten (W) and tantalum (Ta) concentrations adjoin the Li anomaly to the west.
Importantly, the Li anomaly is located within a magnetic low along a regional north-northeast trending magnetic high.
Detailed follow-up fieldwork is planned, including drilling.
Figure 1. Location of Project area and Lithium Anomaly.
PROJECT BACKGROUND
The most recent soil geochemical survey (Phase-3) comprises 198 ultrafine soil samples; it is designed
to: a) extend previous sampling at the Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd Target 1, b) test historical Cu-PGE anomalies at Target 6 and c) explore an area north of the Blackwood River (Target 2 North) along strike of the previously announced HEM target (refer ASX release 7 December 2020) and extending across a prominent magnetic low (Figure 2).
At Target 2 North, the soil survey outlines a strong Li anomaly (Figure 2), located within a distinct low in the regional aeromagnetic data (Figure 3) that appear to indicate a bedrock that is less magnetic than the adjacent greenstone sequence, potentially a felsic intrusive. Anomalous Li concentrations are associated with raised concentrations of Sn (Figure 4). Elevated W (Figure 5) and Ta concentrations cluster to the west of the Li anomaly. The spatial association of anomalous Li and Sn with elevated W concentrations nearby is intriguing and may indicate the presence of primary Li mineralization in the bedrock. At this early stage of exploration, it remains open whether the anomaly is in any way genetically related to the Greenbushes pegmatite.
The Phase-3 survey results extend the Pd anomaly at Target 1 to c. 900m length (Figure 6) and expand the existing Cu and Ni anomalies (refer ASX release 29 April 2021) in width and length. At Target 6, the survey confirms historical soil and lag data by Amerod Holdings Pty Ltd (Wamex report A79877), outlining a c. 400m long Cu-Pd-Pt anomaly.
Further work is planned to define the extent of the 'Target 2 North' Li anomaly and to test the bedrock beneath sandplain and overburden. Samples from the Target 2 North area will also be analyzed by fusion digest / ICP using the fine soil (minus 80 Mesh) fraction.
Figure 2. Location of Bridgetown East project area, UF soil samples, initial ground EM survey area and HEM anomalies on regional aeromagnetic image.
148 ppm Li
400m
Figure 3. Lithium (Li) concentrations (50th, 75th, 95th & 98th percentiles & maximum value) in UF soil samples on aeromagnetic image.
Figure 4. Tin (Sn) concentrations (50th, 75th, 95th & 98th percentiles) in UF soil samples and outline of lithium anomaly.
Figure 5. Tungsten (W) concentrations (50th, 75th, 95th & 98th percentiles) in UF soil samples and outline of lithium anomaly
