Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Venus Metals Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMC   AU000000VMC0

VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED

(VMC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venus Metals : Strong Lithium Anomaly Identified South-East of Greenbushes

03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only"Venus Metals Corporation holds a significant and wide-ranging portfolio of

useAustralian gold and base metals exploration projects in Western Australia that has been carefully assembled over time."

personal

VENUS METALS CORPORATION

LIMITED

Unit 2/8 Alvan St

Subiaco, WA 6008

+61 8 9321 7541

info@venusmetals.com.au

www.venusmetals.com.au

ABN: 99 123 250 582

DIRECTORS

Peter Charles Hawkins

Non-Executive Chairman

Matthew Vernon Hogan

Managing Director

Kumar Arunachalam

Executive Director

Barry Fehlberg

Non-Executive Director

For

COMPANY SECRETARY

Patrick Tan

Ordinary shares on Issue

151m

Share Price

$0.185

Market Cap.

$27.9m

Cash & Investments

$7.3m

(As at 31 December 2021)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX CODE: VMC

9 March 2022

BRIDGETOWN EAST PROJECT

NEW STRONG LITHIUM ANOMALY IN UF SOIL IDENTIFIED

SOUTHEAST OF GREENBUSHES LITHIUM MINE

Venus Metals Corporation Limited ("Venus" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing geochemical surveys at its Bridgetown East Project (E 70/5315, E 70/5316, E 70/5620 and E 70/5712) (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Phase-3geochemical reconnaissance sampling of ultrafine soil (UF) discovers a strong lithium (Li) anomaly on E70/5315, approx. 20 km southeast of the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
  • The Li anomaly (95ppm to 148ppm, equivalent to the top 2% of the data) measures approx. 300m x 400m, remaining open to the north.
  • Significantly, the Li anomaly is associated with elevated tin (Sn); elevated tungsten (W) and tantalum (Ta) concentrations adjoin the Li anomaly to the west.
  • Importantly, the Li anomaly is located within a magnetic low along a regional north-northeast trending magnetic high.
  • Detailed follow-up fieldwork is planned, including drilling.

Figure 1. Location of Project area and Lithium Anomaly.

For personal use only

PROJECT BACKGROUND

The most recent soil geochemical survey (Phase-3) comprises 198 ultrafine soil samples; it is designed

to: a) extend previous sampling at the Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd Target 1, b) test historical Cu-PGE anomalies at Target 6 and c) explore an area north of the Blackwood River (Target 2 North) along strike of the previously announced HEM target (refer ASX release 7 December 2020) and extending across a prominent magnetic low (Figure 2).

At Target 2 North, the soil survey outlines a strong Li anomaly (Figure 2), located within a distinct low in the regional aeromagnetic data (Figure 3) that appear to indicate a bedrock that is less magnetic than the adjacent greenstone sequence, potentially a felsic intrusive. Anomalous Li concentrations are associated with raised concentrations of Sn (Figure 4). Elevated W (Figure 5) and Ta concentrations cluster to the west of the Li anomaly. The spatial association of anomalous Li and Sn with elevated W concentrations nearby is intriguing and may indicate the presence of primary Li mineralization in the bedrock. At this early stage of exploration, it remains open whether the anomaly is in any way genetically related to the Greenbushes pegmatite.

The Phase-3 survey results extend the Pd anomaly at Target 1 to c. 900m length (Figure 6) and expand the existing Cu and Ni anomalies (refer ASX release 29 April 2021) in width and length. At Target 6, the survey confirms historical soil and lag data by Amerod Holdings Pty Ltd (Wamex report A79877), outlining a c. 400m long Cu-Pd-Pt anomaly.

Further work is planned to define the extent of the 'Target 2 North' Li anomaly and to test the bedrock beneath sandplain and overburden. Samples from the Target 2 North area will also be analyzed by fusion digest / ICP using the fine soil (minus 80 Mesh) fraction.

r personal use only

Figure 2. Location of Bridgetown East project area, UF soil samples, initial ground EM survey area and HEM anomalies on regional aeromagnetic image.

r personal use only

148 ppm Li

400m

Figure 3. Lithium (Li) concentrations (50th, 75th, 95th & 98th percentiles & maximum value) in UF soil samples on aeromagnetic image.

For personal use only

Figure 4. Tin (Sn) concentrations (50th, 75th, 95th & 98th percentiles) in UF soil samples and outline of lithium anomaly.

Figure 5. Tungsten (W) concentrations (50th, 75th, 95th & 98th percentiles) in UF soil samples and outline of lithium anomaly

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED
05:53pVENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (AS : VMC) Strong Lithium Anomaly Identified South-East o..
AQ
05:41pVENUS METALS : Strong Lithium Anomaly Identified South-East of Greenbushes
PU
02/24Venus Metals Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/21VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (AS : VMC) Near Mine Drilling Delivers High-Grade Results..
AQ
02/06VENUS METALS : Henderson Lithium Project Multiple LCT Pegmatites Identified
PU
02/06Venus Metals Corporation Limited Provides Update on Its Review into the Hard-Rock Lithi..
CI
02/06VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (AS : VMC) Henderson Lithium Project Multiple LCT Pegmati..
AQ
02/03Rox Resources Uncovers Mineral Corridor at Youanmi Project
MT
02/02VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (AS : VMC) Youanmi Regional Aircore Drilling Identifies N..
AQ
01/27VENUS METALS : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,14 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -3,01 M -2,18 M -2,18 M
Net cash 2021 6,68 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,9 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 142x
EV / Sales 2021 166x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venus Metals Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Vernon Hogan Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Charles Hawkins Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Fehlberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Selvakumar Arunachalam Executive Director
Kuan Yoong Tan Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED2.86%20
BHP GROUP LIMITED21.40%186 909
RIO TINTO PLC23.04%132 798
GLENCORE PLC26.64%81 496
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.83%61 359
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.26%43 011