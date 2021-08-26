Venzee Technologies : Announces Partnership with Leading Enterprise Solution Provider

Venzee joins forces with premier global DAM/PIM partner to provide customers next-level AI data syndication

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence platform for product data, announces today a new partnership with a leading premier Product Information Management (PIM) / Digital Asset Management (DAM) provider to over 700 influential brands in 175 countries.

"This new global partner has done a tremendous job of combining PIM and DAM capabilities for hundreds of popular brands across several global industries," complimented Joel Carstedt, Senior Director of Sales at Venzee. "Our ability to pair Venzee's best-in-class syndication with their core value solution allows us to be stronger together. It also helps Venzee increase global brand presence, grow Mesh Connector™ sales, and provide the unparalleled syndication expertise our partner and their client base demands."

Venzee Mesh Connectors™ use artificial intelligence to accelerate the transfer of product data from brands to retailers. The partnership will combine Venzee's intelligent technology with the partner's premier DAM and PIM functionality to provide customers with a comprehensive solution to efficiently manage digital assets and product content.

This new partnership provides Venzee's sales team with opportunities to leverage the partner's installed customer base and established presence in the market. Together, the companies can provide considerable additional value to customers, while also generating more opportunities for Venzee to scale its client base, grow revenue and sell a higher volume of Mesh Connectors™ through exposure to large global brands.

"This is an excellent partnership to facilitate rapid scale and revenue growth. Our partner's large global client base represents an opportunity to implement tens if not hundreds of Mesh Connectors™ tailored to customers' unique product data distribution needs," said John Sexton Abrams, CEO of Venzee.

Mr. Abrams continued, "This partnership is yet another endorsement that Venzee is the modern syndication solution for large global brands. We are excited by the sales opportunities this new partnership represents and look forward to working closely with their team to deliver outstanding product data solutions for their clients."

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail or e-commerce destination.

With more than 400 major retail Mesh Connectors™ instantly available to brands, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for brands globally.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is the leading artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee's intelligent platform automates inefficient last-mile retail processes with a frictionless, machine-driven solution for sending and receiving product data.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its Mesh Connector™ product disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

