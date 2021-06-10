Venzee Technologies : Wins Large Enterprise Client in Competitive Syndication Bid

Venzee continues Mesh Connector™ sales momentum

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ, OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), a smart tech Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, used by Consumer Brands to move critical, consumer-facing product information to any global retailer, announced today additional Mesh Connector™ sales to a leading manufacturer and distributor of thermoelectric and refrigeration products.

The client has an extensive global presence, selling to major retailers across North America and over 30 countries worldwide.

According to Mike Kollas, Director of Business Development at Venzee, "After looking at all of the content distribution options on the market today, this client selected Venzee based on the merits of our technology platform and the wide range of Mesh Connectors™ we offer to meet their expansive retail needs. Our competitors offer solutions built on technology of the 1940s or 1970s and those solutions just can not meet the needs of brands in the modern era of retail."

Mr. Kollas continued, "This competitive win validates our position in the market with a brand that thoroughly evaluated all alternatives and chose the Venzee platform to meet their ambitious global content syndication needs."

Venzee CEO John Abrams said, "In 2019, our sales team set out an ambitious plan to accelerate our Mesh Connector™ sales growth. Today, we continue to exceed our sales plan goals and this highly competitive win suggests the superiority of our technical platform against well-funded, but outdated GS1 Data Pools and other high labor, high expense alternative approaches."

Venzee recently reported a set of Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) including more than 650 sold Mesh Connectors™ as of the end of Q1 2021. Following a post-promotional period and assuming continued 0% churn, these Mesh Connectors™ will generate future recurring revenues of approximately $150,000 USD per month (MRR).

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail destination.

With more than 400 major retail Mesh Connectors™ available to clients, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for brands globally.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSX-V: VENZ, OTCQB: VENZF) is a technology platform used by Global Brands to speed products to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

