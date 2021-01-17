Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

After receiving letter of intent, Suez says open to begin talks on Veolia takeover

01/17/2021 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Suez said on Sunday it had received a letter of intent from Ardian and GIP (Global Infrastructure Partners), which would help to find a quick solution to a takeover offer made by water and waste management company Veolia.

Suez said in a statement it was now willing to open a dialogue with Veolia with the aim of resolving the matter in the interest of all concerned parties.

It said the letter of intent paved the way for a solution, including an offer by the investors for Suez’ shares at a price of 18 euros ($22) per share. ($1 = 0.8277 euros) (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -1.66% 13.615 Real-time Quote.8.75%
SUEZ SA 0.41% 16.95 Real-time Quote.4.50%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.65% 23.13 Real-time Quote.15.59%
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
01:06pAfter receiving letter of intent, Suez says open to begin talks on Veolia tak..
RE
01:05pSuez is willing to open a dialogue with veolia with the aim of building a sol..
RE
01/15VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Decision of the Paris Judicial Tribunal
BU
01/15French court declares itself incompetent to rule on Suez-Veolia saga
RE
01/15VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Decision of the Paris Judicial Tribunal
PU
01/15VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Veolia Suez merger decision of the Paris judicial Tr..
PU
01/12VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA : Pre Stabilisation Notice
GL
01/11VEOLIA : successfully issues a 6-year bond with a negative yield
BU
01/08VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Release of the First Supplement to the Base Prospectus of..
BU
01/08VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Premier supplément au prospectus de base en date du 8 jan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25 947 M 31 331 M 31 331 M
Net income 2020 365 M 441 M 441 M
Net Debt 2020 11 191 M 13 513 M 13 513 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 13 086 M 15 822 M 15 802 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,94 €
Last Close Price 23,13 €
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT15.59%15 822
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-2.41%11 319
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC4.67%8 683
SEVERN TRENT PLC2.36%7 608
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-4.23%5 542
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY2.34%3 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ