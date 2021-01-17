After receiving letter of intent, Suez says open to begin talks on Veolia takeover

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Suez said on Sunday it
had received a letter of intent from Ardian and GIP (Global
Infrastructure Partners), which would help to find a quick
solution to a takeover offer made by water and waste management
company Veolia.
Suez said in a statement it was now willing to open a
dialogue with Veolia with the aim of resolving the matter in the
interest of all concerned parties.
It said the letter of intent paved the way for a solution,
including an offer by the investors for Suez’ shares at a price
of 18 euros ($22) per share.
($1 = 0.8277 euros)
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)