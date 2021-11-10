Antoine Frérot at the COP26: “We will not achieve carbon neutrality without increasing our R&D efforts”
11/10/2021 | 10:19am EST
The use ofrecycled plastic to make a plastic bottle emits 70% less greenhouse gases than with virgin raw materials. And Veolia decided several years ago to multiply its plastic recycling capacities by 5.
Veolia is going to capture the methane emitted by all its landfills around the world by transforming it into biogas, a renewable energy. In Brazil, the Group has just inaugurated 3 new power plants using landfill biogas as a primary energy source.
Veolia is stepping up its innovation efforts in the field of recyclingelectric vehicle batteries, because these end-of-life batteries contain valuable raw materials. The group will soon be able to recycle 100% of the metals from used batteries. It already extracts "ultra pure lithium" from them, in the form of lithium carbonate.
