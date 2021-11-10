Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Antoine Frérot at the COP26: “We will not achieve carbon neutrality without increasing our R&D efforts”

11/10/2021 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The use ofrecycled plastic to make a plastic bottle emits 70% less greenhouse gases than with virgin raw materials. And Veolia decided several years ago to multiply its plastic recycling capacities by 5.
  • Veolia is going to capture the methane emitted by all its landfills around the world by transforming it into biogas, a renewable energy. In Brazil, the Group has just inaugurated 3 new power plants using landfill biogas as a primary energy source.
  • Veolia is stepping up its innovation efforts in the field of recycling electric vehicle batteries, because these end-of-life batteries contain valuable raw materials. The group will soon be able to recycle 100% of the metals from used batteries. It already extracts "ultra pure lithium" from them, in the form of lithium carbonate.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
10:19aANTOINE FRÉROT AT THE COP26 : “We will not achieve carbon neutrality without increas..
PU
11/08Veolia Sells $580 Million Hybrid Debt After Bond Market Closure
MT
11/08PR - Veolia successfully taps the hybrid bond market again
PU
11/04Operating and financial review - Consolidated financial statements on September 30th 20..
PU
11/04Veolia Environnement S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
11/04&LDQUO;TOMORROW, THE AFRICAN CITY&RD : Veolia and the Veolia Institute, partners of a cycl..
PU
11/04Veolia Affirms FY21 Outlook; Revenue to Grow Beyond Pre-Crisis Level
MT
11/04Résultats au 30 septembre 2021 - Présentation (en anglais)
PU
11/04Veolia Environnement S.A. Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
11/04EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : BOE in Spotlight as Fed Dials Back Bond Purchases
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 712 M 32 003 M 32 003 M
Net income 2021 762 M 880 M 880 M
Net Debt 2021 12 152 M 14 034 M 14 034 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 20 044 M 23 204 M 23 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 171 450
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29,58 €
Average target price 34,96 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT53.32%23 204
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.0.32%11 942
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC17.04%9 662
SEVERN TRENT PLC19.05%9 233
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-18.50%4 500
PENNON GROUP PLC24.63%4 383