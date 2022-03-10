Antoine Frérot at the Global Positive Forum, on the climate: “Hope is not enough, we need solutions”

Antoine Frérot then reaffirmed that a company is only successful if it is useful. If it pollutes, it cannot last. This change will come because pollution will soon come at a price. And then businesses will adapt very quickly.



To accelerate this change, I propose taxing all pollution emissions and using the proceeds to clean up pollution. This carbon tax should be allocated to solutions that clean up pollution. And people need to know that this additional tax is fully earmarked for cleaning up pollution.

"Hope is not enough because it can fade with each new IPCC report. We need solutions," reaffirmed Antoine Frérot, citing energy efficiency in buildings and industry, the use of renewable energies, massive recycling, methane capture, or carbon capture to reuse carbon or make it harmless. "More than half of the solutions are already available. But pilot studies must also be carried out so that people can see them in operation."