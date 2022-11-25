Estelle Brachlianoff: “We need to take action and make ecology and desirability match”
Disclaimer Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 16:09:24 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Analyst Recommendations on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Sales 2022
40 716 M
42 363 M
42 363 M
Net income 2022
1 000 M
1 040 M
1 040 M
Net Debt 2022
18 314 M
19 055 M
19 055 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,3x
Yield 2022
4,44%
Capitalization
17 285 M
17 984 M
17 984 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,87x
EV / Sales 2023
0,85x
Nbr of Employees
179 718
Free-Float
93,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
25,13 €
Average target price
31,04 €
Spread / Average Target
23,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.