  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-11-25 am EST
25.03 EUR   -0.40%
11:10aEstelle Brachlianoff : “We need to take action and make ecology and desirability match”
PU
11/21Veolia environnement announces the results of the previously announced tender offer of any and all of its 6.750% notes due 2038
PR
11/21Veolia Environnement S.A. Announces the Results of the Previously Announced Tender Offer of Any and All of Its 6.750% Notes Due 2038
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Estelle Brachlianoff: “We need to take action and make ecology and desirability match”

11/25/2022 | 11:10am EST
Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 16:09:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
11:10aEstelle Brachlianoff : “We need to take action and make ecology and desirability mat..
PU
11/21Veolia environnement announces the results of the previously announced tender offer of ..
PR
11/21Veolia Environnement S.A. Announces the Results of the Previously Announced Tender Offe..
CI
11/18Veolia Environnement Announces the Pricing Terms of the Previously Announced Tender Off..
CI
11/18Pr - Tender Offer Of The 6.750% Note : Pricing terms
PU
11/18Tender Offer Of The 6.750% Notes Due : Pricing terms
PU
11/18AGV Unit Receives Letter of Demand on Unpaid Invoices
MT
11/11Veolia helps the Metropolis of Montpellier in meeting the challenges of climate change ..
AQ
11/10Veolia Environnement Launches Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Any and All of its 6.750% N..
PR
11/10Veolia Environnement : CP - Veolia Environnement Launches Cash Tender Offer to Purchase An..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Financials
Sales 2022 40 716 M 42 363 M 42 363 M
Net income 2022 1 000 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
Net Debt 2022 18 314 M 19 055 M 19 055 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 17 285 M 17 984 M 17 984 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 179 718
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,13 €
Average target price 31,04 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Antoine Frérot Chairman
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-22.10%17 984
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY185.61%115 391
SEMPRA ENERGY23.22%51 236
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%46 643
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.13%45 098
ENGIE11.03%36 420