French court rules Veolia must consult unions before Suez bid

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Unions said on Friday that a French
court had ruled that they must be consulted on the sale of gas
utility Engie's 29.9% stake in waste and water group
Suez to Veolia before it can go ahead.
The Suez works council, in which the company's main unions
are represented, last month filed a lawsuit aimed at suspending
larger rival Veolia's bid for the group. Under French law works
councils must be consulted about major changes such as a
corporate takeover.
A lawyer for the Suez works council said that the ruling
does not annul the sale of Engie's stake, but orders Veolia to
halt all further steps until the works council has been duly
informed and consulted, which could take two to three months.
"Veolia has no choice but to respect this decision," Zoran
Ilic, a lawyer for the works council, told Reuters.
He added that the works council does not have the power to
reverse the deal, but can have it suspended if its rights have
not been respected.
Valerie Dolivet, a lawyer for Suez trade unions said the
ruling halts all planned next steps, notably the full takeover
of Suez and the sale of Suez' French water unit, until
employees' representatives have been consulted.
