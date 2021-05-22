International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: for Veolia, ecological transformation should be a meeting of environmental solutions and citizen engagement

On the petrochemical site of Sinopec, near Beijing, water management - drinking, process and wastewater - was entrusted to Veolia. Veolia rehabilitated eight hectares of wetlands at the outlet of the wastewater treatment plant in order to meet multiple environmental challenges (water stress, water discharges in a sensitive natural environment, flood risks, etc.). Restoration of the biodiversity has resulted in the return of more than 50 species of birds to the ecosystem.