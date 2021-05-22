International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: for Veolia, ecological transformation should be a meeting of environmental solutions and citizen engagement

An example from China: the return of over 50 bird species near an industrial site
On the petrochemical site of Sinopec, near Beijing, water management - drinking, process and wastewater - was entrusted to Veolia. Veolia rehabilitated eight hectares of wetlands at the outlet of the wastewater treatment plant in order to meet multiple environmental challenges (water stress, water discharges in a sensitive natural environment, flood risks, etc.). Restoration of the biodiversity has resulted in the return of more than 50 species of birds to the ecosystem.
Disclaimer
Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 11:18:02 UTC.