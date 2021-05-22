Log in
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  
International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: for Veolia, ecological transformation should be a meeting of environmental solutions and citizen engagement

05/22/2021 | 07:19am EDT
An example from China: the return of over 50 bird species near an industrial site

On the petrochemical site of Sinopec, near Beijing, water management - drinking, process and wastewater - was entrusted to Veolia. Veolia rehabilitated eight hectares of wetlands at the outlet of the wastewater treatment plant in order to meet multiple environmental challenges (water stress, water discharges in a sensitive natural environment, flood risks, etc.). Restoration of the biodiversity has resulted in the return of more than 50 species of birds to the ecosystem.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 11:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27 427 M 33 400 M 33 400 M
Net income 2021 729 M 887 M 887 M
Net Debt 2021 12 163 M 14 812 M 14 812 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 14 640 M 17 843 M 17 828 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 171 450
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,64 €
Last Close Price 25,81 €
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT28.99%17 843
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.91%11 553
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC10.88%9 587
SEVERN TRENT PLC9.44%8 865
PENNON GROUP PLC11.42%6 321
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-6.48%5 336