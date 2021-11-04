Operating and financial review - Consolidated financial statements on September 30th 2021

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW Consolidated Financial Statements
for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
Unaudited figures
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
1
|
SUEZ COMBINATION ..............................................................................................................
|
3
|
1.1
|
Suez combination .........................................................................................................................................
|
4
|
1.2
|
Financing.......................................................................................................................................................
|
5
|
2
|
MAJOR EVENTS OF THE PERIOD..........................................................................................
|
6
|
2.1
|
Business and income trends .........................................................................................................................
|
7
|
2.2
|
Changes in Group structure - Strategic Program.........................................................................................
|
8
|
2.3
|
Group Financing..........................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
2.4
|
Performance share plan and Group savings...............................................................................................
|
12
|
2.5
|
Changes in governance...............................................................................................................................
|
13
|
3
|
ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION..................................................................
|
14
|
3.1
|
KEY FIGURES ...............................................................................................................................................
|
15
|
3.2
|
Group revenue............................................................................................................................................
|
16
|
3.3
|
Group EBITDA .............................................................................................................................................
|
21
|
3.4
|
Other income statement items ..................................................................................................................
|
22
|
3.5
|
Change in Free Cash Flow and Net Financial Debt .....................................................................................
|
24
|
4
|
OTHER ITEMS ........................................................................................................................
|
26
|
4.1
|
Subsequent events .....................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
4.2
|
Risk factors..................................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
4.3
|
Outlook .......................................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
5
|
APPENDICES .........................................................................................................................
|
29
|
5.1
|
Reconciliation of data published in 2020 and 2019 with data re-presented in 2021 ................................
|
30
|
5.2
|
Definitions...................................................................................................................................................
|
31
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
2021
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 1
Chairman's message
Antoine Frérot, Veolia's Chairman & CEO commented: « After a flying start to the year, Veolia has maintained an outstanding pace of growth in the 3rd quarter, even stronger than in 2019, both in terms of activity and results. All indicators are green. Our commercial momentum is particularly strong, thanks to expanding markets and offers that integrate more and more added value. Moreover, our strict cost control has enabled us once again to benefit from a strong operating leverage. Our financial performance in the first 9 months of 2021 is not only much better than in 2020, which was penalized by the sanitary crisis in the first 2 quarters of the year, but also very much ahead of 2019, which was a record year of profits for Veolia. 2021 guidance is therefore fully confirmed. Our teams have also remained fully committed to finalizing the acquisition of Suez around year-end. We are now all looking forward to welcoming Suez's teams in order to create the world leader in ecological transformation ».
2 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / Quarterly Financial Information for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
1
1 SUEZ COMBINATION
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 16:35:20 UTC.