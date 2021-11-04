Operating and financial review - Consolidated financial statements on September 30th 2021

Chairman's message

Antoine Frérot, Veolia's Chairman & CEO commented: « After a flying start to the year, Veolia has maintained an outstanding pace of growth in the 3rd quarter, even stronger than in 2019, both in terms of activity and results. All indicators are green. Our commercial momentum is particularly strong, thanks to expanding markets and offers that integrate more and more added value. Moreover, our strict cost control has enabled us once again to benefit from a strong operating leverage. Our financial performance in the first 9 months of 2021 is not only much better than in 2020, which was penalized by the sanitary crisis in the first 2 quarters of the year, but also very much ahead of 2019, which was a record year of profits for Veolia. 2021 guidance is therefore fully confirmed. Our teams have also remained fully committed to finalizing the acquisition of Suez around year-end. We are now all looking forward to welcoming Suez's teams in order to create the world leader in ecological transformation ».

