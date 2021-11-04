Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Operating and financial review - Consolidated financial statements on September 30th 2021

11/04/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW Consolidated Financial Statements

for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Unaudited figures

CONTENTS

1

SUEZ COMBINATION ..............................................................................................................

3

1.1

Suez combination .........................................................................................................................................

4

1.2

Financing.......................................................................................................................................................

5

2

MAJOR EVENTS OF THE PERIOD..........................................................................................

6

2.1

Business and income trends .........................................................................................................................

7

2.2

Changes in Group structure - Strategic Program.........................................................................................

8

2.3

Group Financing..........................................................................................................................................

11

2.4

Performance share plan and Group savings...............................................................................................

12

2.5

Changes in governance...............................................................................................................................

13

3

ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION..................................................................

14

3.1

KEY FIGURES ...............................................................................................................................................

15

3.2

Group revenue............................................................................................................................................

16

3.3

Group EBITDA .............................................................................................................................................

21

3.4

Other income statement items ..................................................................................................................

22

3.5

Change in Free Cash Flow and Net Financial Debt .....................................................................................

24

4

OTHER ITEMS ........................................................................................................................

26

4.1

Subsequent events .....................................................................................................................................

27

4.2

Risk factors..................................................................................................................................................

27

4.3

Outlook .......................................................................................................................................................

27

5

APPENDICES .........................................................................................................................

29

5.1

Reconciliation of data published in 2020 and 2019 with data re-presented in 2021 ................................

30

5.2

Definitions...................................................................................................................................................

31

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

2021

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 1

Chairman's message

Antoine Frérot, Veolia's Chairman & CEO commented: « After a flying start to the year, Veolia has maintained an outstanding pace of growth in the 3rd quarter, even stronger than in 2019, both in terms of activity and results. All indicators are green. Our commercial momentum is particularly strong, thanks to expanding markets and offers that integrate more and more added value. Moreover, our strict cost control has enabled us once again to benefit from a strong operating leverage. Our financial performance in the first 9 months of 2021 is not only much better than in 2020, which was penalized by the sanitary crisis in the first 2 quarters of the year, but also very much ahead of 2019, which was a record year of profits for Veolia. 2021 guidance is therefore fully confirmed. Our teams have also remained fully committed to finalizing the acquisition of Suez around year-end. We are now all looking forward to welcoming Suez's teams in order to create the world leader in ecological transformation ».

2 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / Quarterly Financial Information for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

1

1 SUEZ COMBINATION

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 16:35:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27 611 M 31 850 M 31 850 M
Net income 2021 782 M 902 M 902 M
Net Debt 2021 13 059 M 15 064 M 15 064 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 19 637 M 22 744 M 22 652 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 171 450
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,98 €
Average target price 32,31 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT50.21%22 744
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.04%11 614
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC17.54%9 804
SEVERN TRENT PLC21.10%9 490
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-17.64%4 463
PENNON GROUP PLC24.42%4 426