VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
PR - Latest court decision in favor of Veolia: Paris Court of Appeal dismisses Suez and upholds Veolia's rights

02/11/2021 | 05:39am EST
Latest court decision in favor of Veolia: Paris Court of Appeal dismisses Suez and upholds Veolia's rights

The validity of Veolia's scheme to acquire Suez group is confirmed today. Since February 3, Veolia has seen its positions upheld on several occasions.

Paris's Court of Appeal confirms the decision of the French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) on September 24, 2020, which considered Veolia was not in a pre-offer period as of August 30, 2020, as alleged by Suez. As a consequence, Veolia could validly acquire, on October 5, 2020, 29.9% of the share capital of Suez held by Engie. This acquisition has paved the way for a tender offer for the remainder of the capital that Veolia does not hold.

Veolia recovered its shareholder rights on February 3, 2021 and filed a tender offer on February 8for the entire share capital of Suez in order to complete the merger between the two groups.

...

Contacts

Group Media Relations

Analysts & Investors

Laurent Obadia - Sandrine Guendoul

Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze

Tel.+ 33 6 25 09 14 25

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80

sandrine.guendoul@veolia.com

investor-relations@veolia.com

1

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 25 947 M 31 464 M 31 464 M
Net income 2020 365 M 443 M 443 M
Net Debt 2020 11 191 M 13 571 M 13 571 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 12 612 M 15 302 M 15 294 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,94 €
Last Close Price 22,28 €
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT11.34%15 302
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.1.44%11 869
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC2.88%8 692
SEVERN TRENT PLC0.35%7 596
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-7.29%5 249
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP10.70%2 981
