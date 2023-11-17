Resources regeneration : inauguration of France's first unit for

reusing treated wastewater to produce drinking water

This water technology solution provides an additional resource of 1.5 million m3 of drinking water over the period from May to October for dry years in Vendée.

The project is fully in line with the French Water Plan, which aims to increase wastewater reuse capacity in France from 1% to 10% within 5 years.

Veolia uses a patented water technology: the Barrel™, a compact, pressurized tank that guarantees the production of freshwater that complies with all potability quality standards while ensuring energy efficiency of the treatment process and a footprint reduced by 25%.

On November 16, 2023, Veolia and Vendée Eau inaugurated France's first unit for reusing treated wastewater to produce drinking water as part of the Jourdain programme. This solution will provide an additional resource of 1.5 million m3 of drinking water over the period from May to October, during periods of increased water shortage in the Vendée.

The development of alternative water sources, such as the reuse of treated wastewater, is part of a range of solutions for dealing with the increasingly frequent droughts in France. Using this resource to produce drinking water, as is the case in several countries around the world, can be an effective response, particularly in coastal areas that are subject to recurrent water stress, are densely populated and have high tourist flows

With an estimated water deficit of 8 million m3 by 2025-2030, equivalent to the consumption of 150,000 people, the Vendée is an example of a region that has shown the vision and determination to prepare for the resource scarcity crisis by becoming a French pioneer in the production of drinking water from wastewater.

World leader in water technologies, Veolia was able to contribute its expertise and the best of its global know-how to design and implement a refining unit that will initially (from 2023 to 2026) reuse 1.5 million m3, out of the city's 4.5 million m3 of wastewater. This capacity will then be gradually increased to reuse between 2 and 3 million m3 of wastewater by 2027, equivalent to the consumption of 60,000 inhabitants.

A key element of the project, the refining unit is a concentrate of high technology and innovation. In five stages, it removes particulate pollution, bacteria, viruses and micropollutants such as pesticides and drug residues to produce water of the highest quality. To achieve the highest degree of performance and efficiency, Veolia has employed its patented technology based on ultrafiltration and low-pressure reverse osmosis (Barrel™). This solution, containing 200 membrane elements as well as