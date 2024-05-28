The 2nd edition of the global barometer of ecological transformation :

Europeans place health as top priority and call for

action

▁▁▁

On 9 June, the citizens of the European Union will elect their representatives to the European Parliament for the next five years, at a time when Europe is facing unprecedented environmental and economic challenges.

The second edition of the Ecological Transformation Barometer, an exclusive global opinion survey focusing on the degree of acceptability of ecological solutions, offers unprecedented insight into people's understanding of the consequences of climate disruption worldwide, and particularly on a European scale. Europeans are expressing growing concern for their health, perceive a threat to their living conditions in the face of environmental challenges, and are calling for action!

To meet these challenges, they say they are ready to accept the changes needed to make existing environmental solutions more widespread, in order to combat climate change and pollution. Faced with the climate and ecological challenge, it is the need for protection that motivates their desire to act, particularly in terms of health. Today, they consider that the cost of inaction will be much higher than the cost of action.

"Faced with the climate challenge, radical action and ecological pause clash all over Europe. But ecological transformation must no longer be the subject of pause or debate. It is vital for today's and tomorrow's generations! The results of the second edition of the Ecological Transformation Barometer show that European public opinion is resolutely focused on action. It is by listening to citizens that we can understand their concerns and needs, identify the levers of change that are not only acceptable but desirable, and find the meaning and motivation for change in the quest for a sustainable future. It is no longer necessary to ask whether to choose between ecology and prosperity, because one guarantees the other," said Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's CEO.

***Find the full results for Europe at this link***

Key findings at European scale