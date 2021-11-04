Résultats au 30 septembre 2021 - Présentation (en anglais)
11/04/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Q3 and 9M
2021 Results
4 November 2021
Disclaimer
Veolia Environnement is a corporation listed on the Euronext Paris. This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including but not limited to: the risk of suffering reduced profits or losses as a result of intense competition, the risk that changes in energy prices and taxes may reduce Veolia Environnement's profits, the risk that governmental authorities could terminate or modify some of Veolia Environnement's contracts, the risk that acquisitions may not provide the benefits that Veolia Environnement hopes to achieve, the risks related to customary provisions of divesture transactions, the risk that Veolia Environnement's compliance with environmental laws may become more costly in the future, the risk that currency exchange rate fluctuations may negatively affect Veolia Environnement's financial results and the price of its shares, the risk that Veolia Environnement may incur environmental liability in connection with its past, present and future operations, as well as the other risks described in the documents Veolia Environnement has filed with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers (French securities regulator). Veolia Environnement does not undertake, nor does it have, any obligation to provide updates or to revise any forward- looking statements. Investors and security holders may obtain from Veolia Environnement a free copy of documents it filed (www.veolia.com) with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers.
This document contains "non‐GAAP financial measures". These "non‐GAAP financial measures" might be defined differently from similar financial measures made public by other groups and should not replace GAAP financial measures prepared pursuant to IFRS standards.
9M 2021 Results
2
9M 2021 RESULTS AGENDA
01
Veolia-Suez : update on the combination
02
9M 2021 key highlights : Q3 and 9M delivery significantly above 2020 and 2019
03
9M 2021 Operational and Financial performance
04
Appendices
9M 2021 Results
3
1- Update on the
VEOLIA-SUEZ combination
Antoine Frérot, CEO
SUEZ TRANSACTION UPDATE
6thOct. : Completion of the rights issue of €2.5bn,as part of the financing of transactiono Very strong take-up rate of 175% o 110.4 million new shares issued
22 Oct: Official filing before the EU antitrust authoritieso Expected clearance by mid December
Tender Offer in December 2021 to be closed around year-end
Preparation of the merger o Combined senior management
In July, 4 new Executive Committee members appointed from Suez, effective at closing
Before year-end : Announcement of the new Management Committee (TOP 40), which will include people from Suez
At closing : appointment of country managers and support functions
40 priority workstreams : 400 managers from Veolia and as many from Suez involved in the preparation of the merger
October: "Town hall meetings" in HQ and in the BUs presenting Veolia executives to Suez staff :very positivefeed-back
Common culture and aligned objectives
Next financial update: March 15, 2022 for a 2022 guidance on the combined Group
Strong value creation : €500M synergies in 4 years and 40% EPS(1) accretion in 2024
9M 2021 Results
(1) Current net income per share after hybrid costs and before PPA
5
