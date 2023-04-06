Advanced search
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:12 2023-04-06 am EDT
28.66 EUR   +0.77%
12:57pSuez Inks China Desalination-Plant Contract
DJ
03/29Veolia Environnement : Notice and information brochure for the 2023 General meeting
PU
03/27Veolia : EPS upgrade (2022: -17.1%, 2023: +19.1%)
Alphavalue
Suez Inks China Desalination-Plant Contract

04/06/2023 | 12:57pm EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Suez SA said Thursday that it signed a contract to build an industrial water-desalination plant in China.

The French utility firm, which merged with Veolia Environnement SA in a deal sealed two years ago, will design and build the desalination plant in Penglai, Shandong province, alongside its Chinese partners Wanhua Chemical Group and China Railway Shanghai Engineering Bureau Group.

The plant will use reverse-osmosis technology to treat up to 100 million liters a day of seawater for the chemicals industry. It adds to Suez's existing desalination projects in China and Australia, the company said.

The signing of the contract comes amid a three-day visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to China. He met Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks on Thursday, with topics including global diplomacy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1256ET

