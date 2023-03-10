The ironic side effects of the rapid global energy transition: Maguire

(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
LITTLETON, Colorado, March 9 (Reuters) - There's a
consensus among some climate advocates that catastrophic global
environmental damage can only be avoided by a rapid and
comprehensive retooling of the world's energy system and tough
caps on emissions for industry.
That view is shared by growing numbers of civilians,
businesses and governments as worsening droughts, floods,
wildfires and heat waves shore up backing for urgent action to
slash pollution and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
This chorus of support for the energy transition has ignited
an almost frantic renewable energy development spree across the
world, with green energy generation capacity growing at a record
pace in every major economy.
For all the good intentions, though, the great green energy
revolution has had its share of growing pains, including some
rather surprising unintended consequences that in some cases may
have caused more environmental harm than good.
CLEANER AIR, BUT WARMER SEAS
One example of a surprising side effect of emissions-cutting
policy has been the surge in northern hemisphere water
temperatures since strict new pollution regulations came into
effect three years ago.
On January 1st, 2020, the International Maritime
Organisation (IMO) implemented ship emissions standards that
slashed the maximum level of sulfur allowed in shipping fuels.
Known as IMO2020, the new rules were aimed at reducing air
pollution spewing from the global shipping fleet, with an IMO
study claiming that 570,000 premature deaths would be prevented
globally between 2020 and 2025 by the cleaner-burning fuel.
The resulting sharp drop in sulphate particles in the
atmosphere, however, caused a surge in solar radiation absorbed
by the oceans along the world's busiest shipping routes,
according to a study by climate researcher Leon Simons.
According to Simons, a board member of the Club of Rome - a
nonprofit group of intellectuals and business leaders that
discusses major global issues - the previously higher levels of
sulfur particles had helped reflect some solar radiation. As
sulfur levels dropped more radiation was absorbed.
That helped to raise ocean temperatures, with sea surfaces
in the northern hemisphere in 2022 averaging 1 degree Celsius
(1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the average from 1979-2000.
"If this trend continues that could mean that the Northern
Hemisphere mid latitudes (where many of us live) will warm much
more rapidly," Simons said in a recent Twitter post.
GREEN POWER WASTE
Another ironic side effect of the rush into renewable energy
has been the build up in components that have reached the end of
their useful life but are hard to recycle.
An obvious example is wind turbine blades, which have a
design life of roughly 20 years before they need to be replaced
due to worn parts or because they are far less efficient than
newer blades.
As each blade can stretch more than 100 feet (30.5 m) and
weigh over 2 tonnes, the upgrading of entire wind farms can
cause headaches for developers, who sometimes resort to burying
old blades in landfills.
Some firms are developing blade recycling capabilities, such
as Carbon Rivers, LM Wind Power and Veolia, but tend
to steer clear of the earliest generation of wind blades, which
were made from hard-to-process composite materials.
Old solar panels face a similar predicament, especially ones
that lack the efficiency of newer models and in the eyes of
resellers are not worth collecting from old sites and homes.
Again, there are a growing number of firms that do recycle
old panels, but, like wind blade recyclers, they can struggle to
economically procure enough stock of discarded components to
make operations profitable. They can also face volatile market
prices for the recycled and reclaimed materials they do manage
to gather.
In contrast, old electric vehicle (EV) batteries are in high
demand by firms that produce new batteries, as many of the key
ingredients contained in them can be processed and used again.
The problem here is that the lack of conformity in battery
shapes, sizes and configurations has made it hard to automate
the reclamation process, which can be laborious and expensive to
do manually.
That means the cost of materials collected from recycled EV
batteries can be far higher than freshly mined or processed
alternatives, which can lead battery producers to favor the
continued use of new ingredients even though the supply of
recycled battery materials is steadily mounting.
Regulations that force battery makers to use a minimal
amount of recycled material are being considered, especially in
countries keen to accelerate their energy transition and develop
exportable expertise in the decarbonization space.
However, as manufacturers need to be competitive against
international peers, policymakers that want to intervene must be
wary of creating any further unintended and potentially damaging
consequences.
