01/15 11:35:00 am
01/15 11:35:00 am
23.13
EUR
+0.65%
04:20p
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
: will not sell its 29.9%
PU
03:02p
Suez receives offer from Ardian and GIP that could lead to takeover bid
RE
02:34p
Veolia says its 29.9% stake in Suez is not for sale
RE
VEOLIA SAYS THAT THE 29.9% IT OWNS IN SUEZ'S CAPITAL IS NOT AND WILL NOT BE FOR SALE - STATEMENT
01/17/2021 | 02:34pm EST
01/17/2021 | 02:34pm EST
VEOLIA SAYS THAT THE 29.9% IT OWNS IN SUEZ'S CAPITAL IS NOT AND WILL NOT BE FOR SALE - STATEMENT
© Reuters 2021
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
25 947 M
31 338 M
31 338 M
Net income 2020
365 M
441 M
441 M
Net Debt 2020
11 191 M
13 516 M
13 516 M
P/E ratio 2020
29,8x
Yield 2020
3,08%
Capitalization
13 086 M
15 822 M
15 805 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,94x
EV / Sales 2021
0,89x
Nbr of Employees
171 212
Free-Float
95,5%
More Financials
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
23,94 €
Last Close Price
23,13 €
Spread / Highest target
33,6%
Spread / Average Target
3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target
-20,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Antoine Frérot
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff
Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle
Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon
Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove
CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
15.59%
15 822
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
-2.41%
11 319
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
4.67%
8 683
SEVERN TRENT PLC
2.36%
7 608
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
-4.23%
5 542
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
2.34%
3 002
More Results
