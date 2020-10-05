VEOLIA SAYS VEOLIA SAYS TENDER OFFER WILL BE DONE AT SAME PRICE OF 18 EUROS A SHARE

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment strategy
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europes family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
Veolia Environnement
VIE
FR0000124141
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
(VIE)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
10/05 03:59:59 pm
18.595
EUR
-0.19%
04:40p
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
: acquires 29.9% of Suez's capital from Engie and confirms its intention to acquire control
PU
04:32p
Veolia says it plans to take control of Suez after securing Engie stake
RE
04:29p
Veolia says reserves the right to change offer price if situation changes, including if some suez assets are sold off
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
VEOLIA SAYS VEOLIA SAYS TENDER OFFER WILL BE DONE AT SAME PRICE OF 18 EUROS A SHARE
0
10/05/2020 | 04:25pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
VEOLIA SAYS VEOLIA SAYS TENDER OFFER WILL BE DONE AT SAME PRICE OF 18 EUROS A SHARE
0
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
04:40p
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
: acquires 29.9% of Suez's capital from Engie and confirms ..
PU
04:32p
Veolia says it plans to take control of Suez after securing Engie stake
RE
04:29p
Veolia says reserves the right to change offer price if situation changes, i..
RE
04:26p
Veolia says plans to restart dialogue with suez from tomorrow
RE
04:25p
Veolia says veolia says tender offer will be done at same price of 18 euros a..
RE
04:25p
VEOLIA SAYS
: Veolia says confirms it plans to launch a tender offer for all sue..
RE
04:25p
Veolia says marks a first decisive step in the construction in france of a wo..
RE
04:24p
Veolia says proposal agreed on guarantee of 100% of jobs and social benefits..
RE
12:15p
EUROPE
: European stocks hit two-week high as Trump update lifts global mood
RE
10:50a
Veolia edges closer to buying Suez stake in rancorous $4 billion deal
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
25 897 M
30 499 M
30 499 M
Net income 2020
391 M
460 M
460 M
Net Debt 2020
10 528 M
12 398 M
12 398 M
P/E ratio 2020
26,9x
Yield 2020
3,85%
Capitalization
10 229 M
12 056 M
12 047 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,80x
EV / Sales 2021
0,76x
Nbr of Employees
171 212
Free-Float
89,4%
More Financials
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
21,52 €
Last Close Price
18,45 €
Spread / Highest target
43,6%
Spread / Average Target
16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-30,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Antoine Frérot
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff
Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle
Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon
Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove
CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
-21.43%
12 099
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
-11.25%
10 492
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
-5.00%
7 909
SEVERN TRENT PLC
0.44%
7 808
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
-24.93%
5 504
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
-11.45%
2 830
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Master