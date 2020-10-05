Log in
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
VEOLIA SAYS VEOLIA SAYS TENDER OFFER WILL BE DONE AT SAME PRICE OF 18 EUROS A SHARE

10/05/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
04:40pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : acquires 29.9% of Suez's capital from Engie and confirms ..
PU
04:32pVeolia says it plans to take control of Suez after securing Engie stake
RE
04:29pVeolia says reserves the right to change offer price if situation changes, i..
RE
04:26pVeolia says plans to restart dialogue with suez from tomorrow
RE
04:25pVeolia says veolia says tender offer will be done at same price of 18 euros a..
RE
04:25pVEOLIA SAYS : Veolia says confirms it plans to launch a tender offer for all sue..
RE
04:25pVeolia says marks a first decisive step in the construction in france of a wo..
RE
04:24pVeolia says proposal agreed on guarantee of 100% of jobs and social benefits..
RE
12:15pEUROPE : European stocks hit two-week high as Trump update lifts global mood
RE
10:50aVeolia edges closer to buying Suez stake in rancorous $4 billion deal
RE
Financials
Sales 2020 25 897 M 30 499 M 30 499 M
Net income 2020 391 M 460 M 460 M
Net Debt 2020 10 528 M 12 398 M 12 398 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 10 229 M 12 056 M 12 047 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 89,4%
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,52 €
Last Close Price 18,45 €
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-21.43%12 099
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-11.25%10 492
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-5.00%7 909
SEVERN TRENT PLC0.44%7 808
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-24.93%5 504
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-11.45%2 830
