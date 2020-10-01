Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Agrees to Extend Offer for Engie's Suez Stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 01:33am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Veolia Environnement SA agreed late Wednesday to extend its improved offer to buy a 29.9% stake in waste-management company Suez SA from Engie SA, as requested by Engie shortly before.

The French resource-management company's decision came after Engie welcomed the sweetened offer and said it was in line with its expectations in terms of both price and social guarantees. However, it asked for an extension of the offer to Oct. 5, which Veolia granted.

On Wednesday, Veolia increased its offer to Engie to 18 euros ($21.10) for each Suez share from a previous offer of EUR15.50 a share. Veolia also promised job security for Suez employees in France in the new offer, and said that it wouldn't launch a hostile takeover bid for Suez.

"The board therefore considered that this new offer is in line with its expectations in terms of price and social guarantees," Engie said, responding to the new offer. Besides the extension, it also requested a formal commitment by Veolia to a takeover only on friendly basis.

The bidder agreed to both requests, saying that it will formalize its commitment to a friendly takeover by Oct. 5, when the new offer now expires.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 3.18% 9.026 Real-time Quote.-9.09%
ENGIE 1.24% 11.42 Real-time Quote.-20.69%
ENVEA 0.00% 109.5 Real-time Quote.16.99%
SUEZ SA 5.93% 15.805 Real-time Quote.17.20%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.55% 18.42 Real-time Quote.-22.31%
WASTE MANAGEMENT -0.21% 113.17 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
01:33aVeolia Agrees to Extend Offer for Engie's Suez Stake
DJ
09/30Veolia, Engie close to deal on Suez stake as talks extended
RE
09/30VEOLIA : Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
BU
09/30EUROPE : European stocks end choppy September with a whimper
RE
09/30Suez Criticizes Veolia's Sweetened Offer -- Update
DJ
09/30ANTOINE FRÉROT AT THE GRAND PARIS SU : "Now is the time to invest in ecological ..
PU
09/30Suez Lambastes Veolia's Sweetened Offer
DJ
09/30VEOLIA : Confirms Its Project to Create the World Leader in the Ecological Trans..
BU
09/30Veolia Makes Increased Bid of EUR3.4 Billion for Engie's Suez Stake
DJ
09/30VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : confirms its project to create the world leader in the ec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25 897 M 30 393 M 30 393 M
Net income 2020 391 M 459 M 459 M
Net Debt 2020 10 528 M 12 355 M 12 355 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 3,86%
Capitalization 10 213 M 11 992 M 11 986 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,92 €
Last Close Price 18,42 €
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-22.31%11 992
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-14.25%10 019
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-9.29%7 683
SEVERN TRENT PLC-3.02%7 570
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-22.72%5 669
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-14.07%2 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group