BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has declared to the AMF that on December 27 it exceeded the threshold of 5% of Veolia's voting rights and now holds 5.15% of the share capital and 5.03% of the voting rights of the utilities group.

The U.S.-based asset management giant states that this threshold crossing is the result of an acquisition of Veolia shares on the market and an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.

