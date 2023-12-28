BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has declared to the AMF that on December 22 it crossed back below the threshold of 5% of Veolia's voting rights and now holds 5.11% of the capital and 4.99% of the voting rights of the public services group.
The U.S. asset management giant explained that this threshold crossing was the result of an off-market sale of Veolia shares and a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.
On December 21, BlackRock had exceeded the threshold of 5% of Veolia's voting rights, holding 5.20% of the capital and 5.08% of the voting rights, following an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.
Veolia: BlackRock falls back below 5% of voting rights
December 28, 2023 at 01:44 am EST
