BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, declared to the AMF that on June 21 it had crossed below the threshold of 5% of Veolia's capital and voting rights, as a result of an off-market and on-market sale of shares.

The declaring party specified that it held, on behalf of the said clients and funds, 35,890,090 Veolia shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 4.94% of the capital and voting rights of the public services group.

