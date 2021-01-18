Veolia CEO wants to talk with Suez as government favours friendly deal

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Veolia
said on Monday he would get in touch with the boss of
waste and water management rival Suez to define how to
start a dialogue between the two companies.
Suez has for months been resisting a takeover bid from
Veolia, its longstanding competitor, which is also now its
biggest shareholder with a 29.9% stake.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio he
remained in favour of a friendly deal between the two utility
giants.
"There are strategic businesses. We have two world leaders,
Veolia and Suez. I have always called for a friendly merger," Le
Maire said.
Suez said on Sunday it had received a letter of intent from
private equity groups Ardian and GIP (Global Infrastructure
Partners), including an offer by these investors for Suez shares
at a price of 18 euros ($22) per share.
It added it was now willing to open a dialogue with Veolia
with the aim of resolving the matter in the interest of all
concerned parties.
But Veolia CEO Antoine Frerot, while open to dialogue with
Suez, told a conference call he believed that Ardian and GIP's
proposal to invest in Suez was still not an alternative to
Veolia's own plan to takeover Suez.
Veolia bought its stake in Suez in October as a prelude to a
full takeover offer at 18 euros per share, valuing the company
at 11.3 billion euros.
Suez shares ended up 3.2% at 17.5 euros on the Paris stock
market while Veolia was down 1.8% at 22.7 euros.
