VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Veolia CEO wants to talk with Suez as government favours friendly deal

01/18/2021 | 02:33pm EST
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Veolia said on Monday he would get in touch with the boss of waste and water management rival Suez to define how to start a dialogue between the two companies.

Suez has for months been resisting a takeover bid from Veolia, its longstanding competitor, which is also now its biggest shareholder with a 29.9% stake.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio he remained in favour of a friendly deal between the two utility giants.

"There are strategic businesses. We have two world leaders, Veolia and Suez. I have always called for a friendly merger," Le Maire said.

Suez said on Sunday it had received a letter of intent from private equity groups Ardian and GIP (Global Infrastructure Partners), including an offer by these investors for Suez shares at a price of 18 euros ($22) per share.

It added it was now willing to open a dialogue with Veolia with the aim of resolving the matter in the interest of all concerned parties.

But Veolia CEO Antoine Frerot, while open to dialogue with Suez, told a conference call he believed that Ardian and GIP's proposal to invest in Suez was still not an alternative to Veolia's own plan to takeover Suez.

Veolia bought its stake in Suez in October as a prelude to a full takeover offer at 18 euros per share, valuing the company at 11.3 billion euros.

Suez shares ended up 3.2% at 17.5 euros on the Paris stock market while Veolia was down 1.8% at 22.7 euros. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Dominique Vidalon and Benoit Van Overstraeten, editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RTL GROUP S.A. -0.88% 40.54 Delayed Quote.2.92%
SUEZ SA 3.24% 17.5 Real-time Quote.4.50%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT -1.77% 22.72 Real-time Quote.15.59%
Financials
Sales 2020 25 947 M 31 333 M 31 333 M
Net income 2020 365 M 441 M 441 M
Net Debt 2020 11 191 M 13 514 M 13 514 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 12 854 M 15 541 M 15 522 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,90 €
Last Close Price 23,13 €
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT15.59%15 822
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-2.41%11 319
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC4.67%8 683
SEVERN TRENT PLC2.36%7 608
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-4.23%5 542
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY2.34%3 002
