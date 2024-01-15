VEOLIA : Deutsche Bank revises its target upwards

On Monday, Deutsche Bank renewed its buy recommendation on Veolia, along with a new price target of 33 euros, up from 31 euros.



In a study of the European utilities sector, the intermediary highlights the environmental services group's "undemanding" valuation and greater transparency.



And if its forward-looking forecasts are 5% below consensus, this is explained by the market's slightly more optimistic view of the company's growth trajectory, it points out.



