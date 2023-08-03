MESSAGE FROM ESTELLE
BRACHLIANOFF
- KEY FIGURES - SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
.
- CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
.
- Members of the Board of Directors
- Long-termincentive plans
- Corporate officer and executive share ownership
3 OPERATINGREVIEW AND FINANCIAL
.
3.1
Major events of the period
3.2
Accounting and financial information
3.3
Financing
3.4
Other items
3.5
Appendices
3.6
Recent events since the filing of the
Universal Registration Document
- 4
.
5
67 5
.
8
9
1015 6
23 .
27
28
31
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
4.1 Consolidated financial statements - June 30 2023
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Statutory auditors' review report on the 2023 half-year financial information
SHARE CAPITAL AND OWNERSHIP
- Information on the share capital and stock market data
- Veolia Environnement shareholders
- Dividend policy
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Litigations and arbitrations
- Documents available to the public
- Persons responsible for auditing the financial statements
- Persons responsible for the Amendment to the Universal Registration Document
- Cross-referencetables
33
34
42
68
69
70
73
73
75
76
77
77
78
79
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
AMENDMENT TO THE
2022
UNIVERSAL
REGISTRATION
DOCUMENT
Half-yearly financial report
as of June 30, 2023
This amendment to the Universal Registration Document was filed on August 3, 2023 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French Financial Markets Authority), in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of this Regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, if supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting documents are approved as a whole by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This amendment (the "Amendment") supplements and must be read in conjunction with the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 22, 2023 under number D.23-0131.
A cross-reference table is presented in this Amendment [Chapter 6], to facilitate the identification of information incorporated by reference and information updated or amended.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / AMENDMENT TO THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
1
MESSAGE FROM ESTELLE
BRACHLIANOFF
Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, commented:
"I am very pleased to announce another set of excellent results for Veolia, with strong growth and a new all-time high, despite the unfavorable macroeconomic context. This very good performance, with revenue up 14.2% and current net income up 18.7%, reflects our commercial dynamism and our operational excellence, and confirms our low sensitivity to economic cycles.
These results demonstrate the relevance of our value-creation model and of our strategic positioning, based on the complementary nature of our three businesses (Water, Waste and Energy), our diversified global footprint, with 40% of our activities outside Europe, and our leadership position in strategic markets. They also reflect the Group's new profile and the success of the merger with Suez. In just under 18 months, we have already generated €230 million in synergies and are ahead of schedule. 2023 has therefore got off to a perfect start for Veolia, and the second half of the year should also follow a favorable trend, which means that I can confirm our objectives for the year as a whole and now aim for the top end of the EBITDA growth range.
Our ideal positioning as a leader in ecological transformation, a growth market as illustrated, for example, by the many contracts we have won since the beginning of the year to help our clients cope with the scarcity of water resources, puts Veolia on a sustainable growth trajectory."
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / AMENDMENT TO THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
KEY FIGURES - SELECTED FINANCIAL
INFORMATION
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / AMENDMENT TO THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 16:12:32 UTC.