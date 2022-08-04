Veolia Environnement : Amendment to the 2021 URD - Half-yearly financial report 2022

This update to the Universal Registration Document was filed on August 4, 2022 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French Financial Markets Authority), in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of this Regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, if supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting documents are approved as a whole by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This update (the "Update") supplements and must be read in conjunction with the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 21, 2022 under number D.22-0328.
A cross-reference table is presented in this Update [Chapter 7], to facilitate the identification of information incorporated by reference and information updated or amended
Message from Estelle Brachlianoff
Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said: « Veolia's performance during the first half of the year was once again very good. Q2 activity was on a very similar trajectory as in the first quarter. The integration of Suez's activities since mid-January was very successful. Their contribution in terms of revenue and synergies is up to our expectations, which confirms the merits of this acquisition. These very good results also benefited from the continued strict cost discipline which allowed us to fully confirm our 2022 objectives.
Veolia, world leader in ecological transformation, continues to fully benefit from good trends in its markets thanks to its value-added offerings, perfectly adapted to the environmental challenges of our clients. The resilience, the adaptability and the relevance of our strategic positioning allow us to face the uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical context with confidence ».
KEY FIGURES -
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
