  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-04 am EDT
24.22 EUR   +0.92%
03:38pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Amendment to the 2021 URD - Half-yearly financial report 2022
PU
03:38pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Availability of the Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document / 2022 half-yearly financial Report (French & English version)
PU
05:47aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Operating and financial review - Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Environnement : Amendment to the 2021 URD - Half-yearly financial report 2022

08/04/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
SOMMAIRE

Message d'Estelle Brachlianoff ........................................

4

1

- KEY FIGURES - SELECTED FINANCIAL

INFORMATION................................................................

5

2

- RISK FACTORS .........................................................

7

2.1

Description of risk factors..............................

8

3

- CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .................................

13

3.1

Members of the Board of Directors..............

14

3.2

Long-term incentive plans ...........................

15

3.3 Corporate officer and executive share

ownership..................................................................

16

4 - OPERATING AND - FINANCIAL REVIEW ................

17

4.1

Suez Integration..........................................

18

4.2

Major events of the priod.............................

20

4.3

Accounting and financial information...........

25

4.4

Financing....................................................

36

4.5.

Other items .................................................

40

4.6

Appendices.................................................

41

4.7 Recent events since the filing of the Universal

Registration Document ...............................

43

5 - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT............

45

5.1

Consolidated financial statements ..............

46

5.1.6

Note to the consolidated financial statements...

55

5.1.7 Statutory auditor's review report on the 22 half- yearly financial information……………………...93

6 - SHARE CAPITAL AND OWNERSHIP ......................

95

6.1 Information on the share capital and stock

market data...............................................................

96

6.2

Veolia Environnement shareholders ...........

99

6.3

Dividend policy ...........................................

99

7 - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.................................

101

7.1

Legal and arbitration proceedings.............

102

7.2

Documents available to the public ............

104

7.3

Statutory Auditors .....................................

104

7.4 Person responsible for the Update to the

Universal Registration Document ..................

105

7.5

Cross-reference table ...............................

106

This update to the Universal Registration Document was filed on August 4, 2022 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French Financial Markets Authority), in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of this Regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, if supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting documents are approved as a whole by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This update (the "Update") supplements and must be read in conjunction with the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 21, 2022 under number D.22-0328.

A cross-reference table is presented in this Update [Chapter 7], to facilitate the identification of information incorporated by reference and information updated or amended

Message from Estelle Brachlianoff

Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said: « Veolia's performance during the first half of the year was once again very good. Q2 activity was on a very similar trajectory as in the first quarter. The integration of Suez's activities since mid-January was very successful. Their contribution in terms of revenue and synergies is up to our expectations, which confirms the merits of this acquisition. These very good results also benefited from the continued strict cost discipline which allowed us to fully confirm our 2022 objectives.

Veolia, world leader in ecological transformation, continues to fully benefit from good trends in its markets thanks to its value-added offerings, perfectly adapted to the environmental challenges of our clients. The resilience, the adaptability and the relevance of our strategic positioning allow us to face the uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical context with confidence ».

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT - AMENDMENT TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

1

KEY FIGURES -

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT - AMENDMENT TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 39 673 M 40 587 M 40 587 M
Net income 2022 992 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Net Debt 2022 19 226 M 19 669 M 19 669 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 16 658 M 17 042 M 17 042 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 24,00 €
Average target price 33,77 €
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Antoine Frérot Chairman
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-25.60%16 733
SEMPRA ENERGY24.41%51 725
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.95%50 126
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.39%45 026
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 647
ACWA POWER COMPANY108.33%34 027