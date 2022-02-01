Log in
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : Announces the Completion of the Sale of the New Suez to the Consortium of Investors

02/01/2022 | 02:02am EST
Following the very successful tender offer for the shares of Suez, Veolia announces the completion1 on January 31st, 2022 of the sale of the new Suez to the Consortium of investors composed of Meridiam, GIP, CDC Group and CNP Assurances in line with the purchase agreement dated October 22d, 2021, and for an unchanged enterprise value.

This transaction includes the main remedies approved by the European Commission to preserve competition in environmental services following the combination of Veolia and Suez. It therefore allows for the creation of an agile and sustainable new Suez from both an industrial and a social perspective, representing revenues of around €7 billion and a workforce of 35,000 employees.

The new Suez includes Suez's Water and Recycling & Recovery activities in France, international assets in Italy, Central Europe, Africa including Morocco, Central Asia, India, China and Australia, as well as global digital and environmental activities, thus preserving real growth prospects and strong capacities for innovation in France and worldwide.

For Veolia, this sale marks the culmination of the combination with Suez, initiated 17 months ago, and a starting point to enter the future of a global champion of ecological transformation with a solid balance sheet.


Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 179,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2020, the Veolia group served 95 million inhabitants with drinking water and 62 million with sanitation, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours and recycled 47 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environment (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated sales of 26.010 billion euros in 2020. www.veolia.com

1Excluding Lydec, whose transfer will take place once all required authorisation has been obtained.

Contacts

Group Press Relations
Laurent Obadia - Evgeniya Mazalova
Emilie Dupas
Tel.+ 33 (0) 1 85 57 86 25/ 33 33
[email protected]

Investors & Analyst Relations
Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. + 33 (0)1 8557 8476 / 8480
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
