VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Berenberg reduces its target

May 10, 2024 at 10:32 am EDT Share

Berenberg announced on Friday that it had lowered its target price for Veolia Environnement from €38 to €35, while maintaining its buy recommendation on the stock.



In a study released this morning, the financial intermediary said it expected first-quarter results, to be published on May 14, to confirm that the environmental services group remains well placed to achieve both its annual forecasts and its targets for 2027.



Although it expects operating profit (Ebitda) to be penalized by unfavorable currency effects, the analyst explains that he anticipates solid performances on a like-for-like basis in water, waste and energy, suggesting that the objective of 5% to 6% organic growth in Ebitda in 2024 is entirely attainable.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.