VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : BofA upgrades its recommendation to 'buy

January 29, 2024 at 10:02 am EST

Bank of America on Monday raised its recommendation on Veolia shares from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a price target raised from 29.5 to 34 euros, equivalent to a 15% upside potential.



In a research note, the broker expresses optimism about the February 29 investor day, which it sees as a 'catalyst' likely to reduce the conglomerate discount displayed by the share.



Indeed, BofA expects the utilities group to unveil "ambitious" targets for the day, namely organic growth of 5% accompanied by an average annual increase in Ebitda of 7% by 2026, which would generate double-digit growth (+15.5%) in earnings per share (EPS).



Looking beyond the upcoming investor day, the broker adds that it expects European PMI activity indices to reach a favorable "inflection point" by the end of the first half of the year.



