Veolia Environnement : Creating the World Champion of Ecological Transformation - Présentation (in English)
0
08/31/2020 | 02:20am EDT
Creating the World Champion of the Ecological Transformation
Leveraging unique industrial
and geographical complementarities
2
Creating the World Champion of the Ecological Transformation
Proposed transaction
VEOLIA PROPOSES TO ACQUIRE A 29.9% STAKE IN SUEZ
FROM ENGIE IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION AT €15.5 PER SHARE
If accepted by Engie, Veolia intends to subsequently launch a voluntary tender offer on Suez's remaining share capital
SIGNIFICANT PREMIUM OFFERING SUBSTANTIAL VALUE REALIZATION TO ALL SUEZ SHAREHOLDERS
✔ 49% premium on unaffected 3-month VWAP(1) and 50% on 30 July 2020 closing price
(1) As of 30 July 2020
3
Creating the World Champion of the Ecological Transformation
A transaction benefitting all stakeholders
A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO CREATE THE WORLD LEADER OF THE ECOLOGICAL TRANFORMATION
Climate Change emergency facing our planet and societies
Become a leader of the European Green Deal and of other local environmental initiatives and green stimulus packages
UNIQUE COMPLEMENTARITY OF ASSETS, GEOGRAPHIES, KNOW-HOWS, TECHNOLOGIES AND CLIENTS
AN ACCELERATION OF THE EXECUTION OF BOTH GROUPS STRATEGIES
Creating a combined entity able to offer better services to its clients
Based on a strong cultural fit between Veolia and Suez, with high confidence in successful integration
A STRONG VALUE CREATION FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS
For clients : an innovative offering to accelerate our clients' environmental transition
For employees : new expanding opportunities
For shareholders : double-digit EPS accretion, while maintaining a solid investment grade rating
4
