Veolia Environnement : Financial review on December 31st 2021

CONTENTS
1
SUEZ COMBINATION ............................................................................................................................
3
1.1
Suez combination ........................................................................................................................................
4
2
MAJOR EVENTS OF THE PERIOD ....................................................................................................
8
2.1
Business and income trends........................................................................................................................
9
2.2
Changes in Group structure - Strategic Program .....................................................................................
10
2.3
Group financing .........................................................................................................................................
13
2.4
Performance share plan and Group savings .............................................................................................
14
3
ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION .........................................................................
17
3.1
Key figures .................................................................................................................................................
18
3.2
Group revenue...........................................................................................................................................
19
3.3
Group EBITDA...........................................................................................................................................
24
3.4
Other income statement items...................................................................................................................
26
4
FINANCING ..............................................................................................................................................
32
4.1
Change in Free Cash Flow and Net Financial Debt ..................................................................................
33
4.2
Industrial and financial investments...........................................................................................................
35
4.3
Operating working capital ..........................................................................................................................
36
4.4
External Financing .....................................................................................................................................
37
5
OTHER ITEMS.......................................................................................................................................
39
5.1
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)........................................................................................................
40
5.2
Statutory Auditors' fees..............................................................................................................................
41
5.3
Related-party transactions.........................................................................................................................
41
5.4
Subsequent events ....................................................................................................................................
41
5.5
Risk factors ................................................................................................................................................
42
5.6
Outlook.......................................................................................................................................................
42
6
APPENDICES.......................................................................................................................................
43
6.1
Reconciliation of data published in 2020 and 2019 with data re-presented in 2021 .................................
44
6.2
Reconciliation of GAAP indicators and the indicators used by the Group ................................................
45
6.3
Definitions ..................................................................................................................................................
47