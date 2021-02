PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - France's Veolia said on Sunday it was launching a cash tender offer for shares in waste and water management rival Suez it does not already own.

Veolia said in a statement it was amending its previous declaration of intent and no longer requiring that the tender offer be subject to the approval by Suez's board of directors.

