Veolia Environnement : Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme à conseil d'administration)
with a share capital of €3,502,858,580
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France 403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
Paris, July 6, 2022
Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30
th 2022:
495,270 shares
€1,160,901.07
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,566
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,438
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,336,723 shares for €121,439,201.00
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,894,453 shares for €109,929,794.52
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
53,000 shares
€1,676,520.36
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,041
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,001
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 471,000 shares for €13,760,199.91
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 455,000 shares for €13,398,255.71
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22
nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
1
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
executions
shares
EUR
executions
shares
EUR
Total
5,566
4,336,723
121,439,201.00
5,438
3,894,453
109,929,794.52
03/01/2022
9
4,000
129,480.00
14
12,000
389,760.00
04/01/2022
8
10,000
324,600.00
30
10,951
357,659.66
05/01/2022
18
18,000
581,760.00
6
6,000
194,820.00
06/01/2022
59
26,000
833,820.00
31
28,000
903,280.00
07/01/2022
17
16,000
521,600.00
43
46,000
1,505,120.00
10/01/2022
79
59,000
1,926,350.00
71
18,000
593,820.00
11/01/2022
28
24,000
782,160.00
60
36,000
1,175,040.00
12/01/2022
58
54,000
1,744,740.00
42
22,000
715,220.00
13/01/2022
36
24,000
772,560.00
33
32,000
1,034,560.00
14/01/2022
15
14,000
452,060.00
14
14,000
453,880.00
17/01/2022
35
33,603
1,085,376.90
31
34,000
1,103,300.00
18/01/2022
61
42,397
1,370,271.04
18
22,000
713,680.00
19/01/2022
27
20,000
641,400.00
19
20,000
645,000.00
20/01/2022
25
26,000
846,820.00
70
52,001
1,699,912.69
21/01/2022
127
60,000
1,939,200.00
3
1,999
65,367.30
24/01/2022
116
62,000
1,934,400.00
-
-
-
25/01/2022
51
42,000
1,298,640.00
40
32,000
992,320.00
26/01/2022
-
-
-
72
40,596
1,278,774.00
27/01/2022
4
4,000
127,000.00
39
35,404
1,135,052.24
28/01/2022
59
38,000
1,206,500.00
5
4,000
129,200.00
31/01/2022
17
18,000
574,380.00
67
32,000
1,027,200.00
01/02/2022
17
18,064
584,189.76
66
32,650
1,058,839.50
02/02/2022
-
-
-
71
45,350
1,480,224.00
03/02/2022
25
17,936
587,942.08
16
14,000
461,580.00
04/02/2022
36
34,000
1,105,680.00
47
16,000
524,000.00
07/02/2022
57
40,000
1,284,800.00
35
22,777
733,419.40
08/02/2022
16
14,000
453,180.00
37
33,223
1,078,086.35
09/02/2022
31
16,000
525,600.00
57
28,000
923,720.00
10/02/2022
17
22,000
722,700.00
40
20,000
659,000.00
11/02/2022
73
36,000
1,171,440.00
27
20,000
653,000.00
14/02/2022
113
50,000
1,589,000.00
16
10,000
319,400.00
15/02/2022
12
6,000
191,160.00
55
40,000
1,281,200.00
16/02/2022
6
10,000
322,400.00
21
12,000
388,680.00
17/02/2022
25
20,000
644,400.00
29
20,000
647,800.00
18/02/2022
16
12,000
390,240.00
48
32,000
1,045,440.00
21/02/2022
74
52,000
1,669,200.00
34
10,021
326,283.76
22/02/2022
73
44,000
1,375,000.00
36
16,000
502,080.00
2
23/02/2022
22
16,094
509,214.16
37
24,000
761,280.00
79
56,000
1,682,240.00
3
2,000
61,320.00
24/02/2022
25/02/2022
6
4,057
120,492.90
77
72,000
2,212,560.00
28/02/2022
34
24,000
743,040.00
2
2,000
62,680.00
01/03/2022
102
70,000
2,134,300.00
11
6,000
185,880.00
02/03/2022
91
63,821
1,812,516.40
1
2,000
57,400.00
03/03/2022
71
46,076
1,291,510.28
13
12,000
343,680.00
04/03/2022
109
79,924
2,127,576.88
-
-
-
07/03/2022
79
60,000
1,428,000.00
71
60,000
1,471,800.00
08/03/2022
33
12,000
291,600.00
42
42,500
1,108,400.00
09/03/2022
-
-
-
81
90,000
2,494,800.00
10/03/2022
59
43,453
1,207,124.34
3
2,000
56,600.00
11/03/2022
10
12,000
327,480.00
27
32,000
897,280.00
14/03/2022
3
2,000
55,400.00
80
40,000
1,126,800.00
15/03/2022
15
14,000
387,800.00
69
46,789
1,314,303.01
16/03/2022
10
8,000
232,480.00
132
64,000
1,864,320.00
17/03/2022
59
62,000
1,834,580.00
101
56,000
1,676,080.00
18/03/2022
39
38,000
1,127,460.00
26
28,000
839,440.00
21/03/2022
41
44,000
1,280,840.00
1
11
324.06
22/03/2022
3
2,000
58,480.00
54
47,989
1,405,597.81
23/03/2022
39
30,000
873,600.00
48
11,426
336,267.18
24/03/2022
41
30,000
856,200.00
6
6,000
173,940.00
25/03/2022
20
20,000
556,600.00
42
22,000
617,100.00
28/03/2022
14
14,000
393,820.00
63
50,000
1,412,000.00
29/03/2022
8
8,000
228,160.00
111
66,000
1,896,180.00
30/03/2022
37
26,000
747,760.00
22
27,000
783,810.00
31/03/2022
35
30,000
877,500.00
56
32,000
942,400.00
01/04/2022
29
12,000
349,440.00
52
38,110
1,118,909.60
04/04/2022
41
36,000
1,064,160.00
82
42,212
1,253,696.40
05/04/2022
106
76,000
2,197,160.00
3
2,443
72,605.96
06/04/2022
88
50,000
1,394,000.00
37
27,226
769,406.76
07/04/2022
67
56,000
1,538,320.00
34
26,000
724,620.00
08/04/2022
44
36,000
985,320.00
59
42,114
1,159,819.56
11/04/2022
39
34,000
947,580.00
66
47,660
1,340,199.20
12/04/2022
67
44,000
1,200,320.00
58
40,471
1,112,952.50
13/04/2022
12
16,000
438,240.00
83
49,758
1,378,296.60
14/04/2022
69
52,000
1,463,800.00
69
54,000
1,526,580.00
19/04/2022
45
44,000
1,215,280.00
29
17,000
474,470.00
20/04/2022
1
2,000
54,600.00
65
52,000
1,455,480.00
21/04/2022
-
-
-
60
49,557
1,440,126.42
22/04/2022
68
42,198
1,208,128.74
18
16,000
462,880.00
25/04/2022
75
52,000
1,479,920.00
58
50,546
1,453,197.50
26/04/2022
64
58,001
1,652,448.49
53
34,000
978,520.00
27/04/2022
79
69,999
1,924,972.50
28
30,000
830,400.00
28/04/2022
32
27,000
747,900.00
59
52,000
1,446,640.00
29/04/2022
48
44,000
1,224,520.00
65
40,045
1,120,859.55
02/05/2022
132
94,000
2,522,020.00
78
44,673
1,220,913.09
03/05/2022
29
30,000
817,800.00
44
36,000
986,040.00
3
04/05/2022
48
40,000
1,092,000.00
30
22,000
604,780.00
05/05/2022
59
50,000
1,372,000.00
62
34,000
943,500.00
06/05/2022
56
60,000
1,594,800.00
4
4,000
106,920.00
09/05/2022
107
66,000
1,704,120.00
16
16,000
421,120.00
10/05/2022
42
30,000
768,600.00
46
42,000
1,080,240.00
11/05/2022
16
20,000
517,200.00
93
68,000
1,778,200.00
12/05/2022
109
92,135
2,364,184.10
13
14,000
366,100.00
13/05/2022
1
2,000
50,680.00
140
92,000
2,367,160.00
16/05/2022
68
42,000
1,076,460.00
39
32,000
824,640.00
17/05/2022
10
10,941
285,669.51
50
44,000
1,154,560.00
18/05/2022
68
52,000
1,364,480.00
45
34,000
904,400.00
19/05/2022
62
58,000
1,460,440.00
13
12,000
303,000.00
20/05/2022
4
4,000
102,280.00
63
60,000
1,545,600.00
23/05/2022
33
30,000
774,600.00
99
44,000
1,147,520.00
24/05/2022
59
46,000
1,183,580.00
3
4,000
103,520.00
25/05/2022
40
40,000
1,041,600.00
72
42,000
1,099,140.00
26/05/2022
15
12,000
311,760.00
37
42,000
1,102,920.00
27/05/2022
23
26,000
686,660.00
50
28,000
743,400.00
30/05/2022
3
4,000
107,600.00
65
44,000
1,185,800.00
31/05/2022
79
76,000
2,013,240.00
-
-
-
01/06/2022
48
48,000
1,258,560.00
46
22,980
607,821.00
02/06/2022
39
29,309
764,964.90
70
40,000
1,047,200.00
03/06/2022
30
32,000
844,480.00
42
39,820
1,059,212.00
06/06/2022
29
22,000
585,860.00
42
30,000
802,200.00
07/06/2022
32
24,000
640,560.00
45
42,000
1,126,440.00
08/06/2022
88
70,500
1,872,480.00
6
8,000
213,200.00
09/06/2022
80
52,000
1,376,960.00
41
42,000
1,118,880.00
10/06/2022
99
92,544
2,383,933.44
5
6,000
158,100.00
13/06/2022
110
76,000
1,862,000.00
-
-
-
14/06/2022
47
50,171
1,201,595.45
35
28,000
677,880.00
15/06/2022
15
11,500
276,460.00
62
47,000
1,132,230.00
16/06/2022
56
66,000
1,541,760.00
21
12,080
282,672.00
17/06/2022
11
16,000
371,520.00
70
65,637
1,534,593.06
20/06/2022
18
22,000
510,620.00
48
42,000
979,440.00
21/06/2022
28
37,000
872,090.00
52
40,000
947,200.00
22/06/2022
37
37,087
859,676.66
65
56,000
1,312,640.00
23/06/2022
67
48,913
1,134,292.47
21
26,000
605,280.00
24/06/2022
7
7,000
163,800.00
40
30,000
704,700.00
27/06/2022
-
-
-
32
23,920
579,581.60
28/06/2022
30
34,000
830,960.00
67
44,000
1,084,600.00
29/06/2022
69
50,000
1,211,000.00
31
32,514
791,390.76
30/06/2022
90
72,000
1,681,920.00
35
32,000
757,440.00
4
Disclaimer
Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 16:23:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
38 318 M
39 008 M
39 008 M
Net income 2022
1 069 M
1 089 M
1 089 M
Net Debt 2022
17 698 M
18 017 M
18 017 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,8x
Yield 2022
4,98%
Capitalization
15 287 M
15 661 M
15 562 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,86x
EV / Sales 2023
0,83x
Nbr of Employees
179 718
Free-Float
93,6%
