Veolia Environnement : Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

07/06/2022
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme à conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,502,858,580

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France 403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 6, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

  • 495,270 shares
  • €1,160,901.07
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,566
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,438
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,336,723 shares for €121,439,201.00
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,894,453 shares for €109,929,794.52

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
    • 53,000 shares
    • €1,676,520.36
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,041
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,001
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 471,000 shares for €13,760,199.91
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 455,000 shares for €13,398,255.71
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
    • 0 share
    • €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

1

Buy Side

Sell Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

executions

shares

EUR

executions

shares

EUR

Total

5,566

4,336,723

121,439,201.00

5,438

3,894,453

109,929,794.52

03/01/2022

9

4,000

129,480.00

14

12,000

389,760.00

04/01/2022

8

10,000

324,600.00

30

10,951

357,659.66

05/01/2022

18

18,000

581,760.00

6

6,000

194,820.00

06/01/2022

59

26,000

833,820.00

31

28,000

903,280.00

07/01/2022

17

16,000

521,600.00

43

46,000

1,505,120.00

10/01/2022

79

59,000

1,926,350.00

71

18,000

593,820.00

11/01/2022

28

24,000

782,160.00

60

36,000

1,175,040.00

12/01/2022

58

54,000

1,744,740.00

42

22,000

715,220.00

13/01/2022

36

24,000

772,560.00

33

32,000

1,034,560.00

14/01/2022

15

14,000

452,060.00

14

14,000

453,880.00

17/01/2022

35

33,603

1,085,376.90

31

34,000

1,103,300.00

18/01/2022

61

42,397

1,370,271.04

18

22,000

713,680.00

19/01/2022

27

20,000

641,400.00

19

20,000

645,000.00

20/01/2022

25

26,000

846,820.00

70

52,001

1,699,912.69

21/01/2022

127

60,000

1,939,200.00

3

1,999

65,367.30

24/01/2022

116

62,000

1,934,400.00

-

-

-

25/01/2022

51

42,000

1,298,640.00

40

32,000

992,320.00

26/01/2022

-

-

-

72

40,596

1,278,774.00

27/01/2022

4

4,000

127,000.00

39

35,404

1,135,052.24

28/01/2022

59

38,000

1,206,500.00

5

4,000

129,200.00

31/01/2022

17

18,000

574,380.00

67

32,000

1,027,200.00

01/02/2022

17

18,064

584,189.76

66

32,650

1,058,839.50

02/02/2022

-

-

-

71

45,350

1,480,224.00

03/02/2022

25

17,936

587,942.08

16

14,000

461,580.00

04/02/2022

36

34,000

1,105,680.00

47

16,000

524,000.00

07/02/2022

57

40,000

1,284,800.00

35

22,777

733,419.40

08/02/2022

16

14,000

453,180.00

37

33,223

1,078,086.35

09/02/2022

31

16,000

525,600.00

57

28,000

923,720.00

10/02/2022

17

22,000

722,700.00

40

20,000

659,000.00

11/02/2022

73

36,000

1,171,440.00

27

20,000

653,000.00

14/02/2022

113

50,000

1,589,000.00

16

10,000

319,400.00

15/02/2022

12

6,000

191,160.00

55

40,000

1,281,200.00

16/02/2022

6

10,000

322,400.00

21

12,000

388,680.00

17/02/2022

25

20,000

644,400.00

29

20,000

647,800.00

18/02/2022

16

12,000

390,240.00

48

32,000

1,045,440.00

21/02/2022

74

52,000

1,669,200.00

34

10,021

326,283.76

22/02/2022

73

44,000

1,375,000.00

36

16,000

502,080.00

2

23/02/2022

22

16,094

509,214.16

37

24,000

761,280.00

79

56,000

1,682,240.00

3

2,000

61,320.00

24/02/2022

25/02/2022

6

4,057

120,492.90

77

72,000

2,212,560.00

28/02/2022

34

24,000

743,040.00

2

2,000

62,680.00

01/03/2022

102

70,000

2,134,300.00

11

6,000

185,880.00

02/03/2022

91

63,821

1,812,516.40

1

2,000

57,400.00

03/03/2022

71

46,076

1,291,510.28

13

12,000

343,680.00

04/03/2022

109

79,924

2,127,576.88

-

-

-

07/03/2022

79

60,000

1,428,000.00

71

60,000

1,471,800.00

08/03/2022

33

12,000

291,600.00

42

42,500

1,108,400.00

09/03/2022

-

-

-

81

90,000

2,494,800.00

10/03/2022

59

43,453

1,207,124.34

3

2,000

56,600.00

11/03/2022

10

12,000

327,480.00

27

32,000

897,280.00

14/03/2022

3

2,000

55,400.00

80

40,000

1,126,800.00

15/03/2022

15

14,000

387,800.00

69

46,789

1,314,303.01

16/03/2022

10

8,000

232,480.00

132

64,000

1,864,320.00

17/03/2022

59

62,000

1,834,580.00

101

56,000

1,676,080.00

18/03/2022

39

38,000

1,127,460.00

26

28,000

839,440.00

21/03/2022

41

44,000

1,280,840.00

1

11

324.06

22/03/2022

3

2,000

58,480.00

54

47,989

1,405,597.81

23/03/2022

39

30,000

873,600.00

48

11,426

336,267.18

24/03/2022

41

30,000

856,200.00

6

6,000

173,940.00

25/03/2022

20

20,000

556,600.00

42

22,000

617,100.00

28/03/2022

14

14,000

393,820.00

63

50,000

1,412,000.00

29/03/2022

8

8,000

228,160.00

111

66,000

1,896,180.00

30/03/2022

37

26,000

747,760.00

22

27,000

783,810.00

31/03/2022

35

30,000

877,500.00

56

32,000

942,400.00

01/04/2022

29

12,000

349,440.00

52

38,110

1,118,909.60

04/04/2022

41

36,000

1,064,160.00

82

42,212

1,253,696.40

05/04/2022

106

76,000

2,197,160.00

3

2,443

72,605.96

06/04/2022

88

50,000

1,394,000.00

37

27,226

769,406.76

07/04/2022

67

56,000

1,538,320.00

34

26,000

724,620.00

08/04/2022

44

36,000

985,320.00

59

42,114

1,159,819.56

11/04/2022

39

34,000

947,580.00

66

47,660

1,340,199.20

12/04/2022

67

44,000

1,200,320.00

58

40,471

1,112,952.50

13/04/2022

12

16,000

438,240.00

83

49,758

1,378,296.60

14/04/2022

69

52,000

1,463,800.00

69

54,000

1,526,580.00

19/04/2022

45

44,000

1,215,280.00

29

17,000

474,470.00

20/04/2022

1

2,000

54,600.00

65

52,000

1,455,480.00

21/04/2022

-

-

-

60

49,557

1,440,126.42

22/04/2022

68

42,198

1,208,128.74

18

16,000

462,880.00

25/04/2022

75

52,000

1,479,920.00

58

50,546

1,453,197.50

26/04/2022

64

58,001

1,652,448.49

53

34,000

978,520.00

27/04/2022

79

69,999

1,924,972.50

28

30,000

830,400.00

28/04/2022

32

27,000

747,900.00

59

52,000

1,446,640.00

29/04/2022

48

44,000

1,224,520.00

65

40,045

1,120,859.55

02/05/2022

132

94,000

2,522,020.00

78

44,673

1,220,913.09

03/05/2022

29

30,000

817,800.00

44

36,000

986,040.00

3

04/05/2022

48

40,000

1,092,000.00

30

22,000

604,780.00

05/05/2022

59

50,000

1,372,000.00

62

34,000

943,500.00

06/05/2022

56

60,000

1,594,800.00

4

4,000

106,920.00

09/05/2022

107

66,000

1,704,120.00

16

16,000

421,120.00

10/05/2022

42

30,000

768,600.00

46

42,000

1,080,240.00

11/05/2022

16

20,000

517,200.00

93

68,000

1,778,200.00

12/05/2022

109

92,135

2,364,184.10

13

14,000

366,100.00

13/05/2022

1

2,000

50,680.00

140

92,000

2,367,160.00

16/05/2022

68

42,000

1,076,460.00

39

32,000

824,640.00

17/05/2022

10

10,941

285,669.51

50

44,000

1,154,560.00

18/05/2022

68

52,000

1,364,480.00

45

34,000

904,400.00

19/05/2022

62

58,000

1,460,440.00

13

12,000

303,000.00

20/05/2022

4

4,000

102,280.00

63

60,000

1,545,600.00

23/05/2022

33

30,000

774,600.00

99

44,000

1,147,520.00

24/05/2022

59

46,000

1,183,580.00

3

4,000

103,520.00

25/05/2022

40

40,000

1,041,600.00

72

42,000

1,099,140.00

26/05/2022

15

12,000

311,760.00

37

42,000

1,102,920.00

27/05/2022

23

26,000

686,660.00

50

28,000

743,400.00

30/05/2022

3

4,000

107,600.00

65

44,000

1,185,800.00

31/05/2022

79

76,000

2,013,240.00

-

-

-

01/06/2022

48

48,000

1,258,560.00

46

22,980

607,821.00

02/06/2022

39

29,309

764,964.90

70

40,000

1,047,200.00

03/06/2022

30

32,000

844,480.00

42

39,820

1,059,212.00

06/06/2022

29

22,000

585,860.00

42

30,000

802,200.00

07/06/2022

32

24,000

640,560.00

45

42,000

1,126,440.00

08/06/2022

88

70,500

1,872,480.00

6

8,000

213,200.00

09/06/2022

80

52,000

1,376,960.00

41

42,000

1,118,880.00

10/06/2022

99

92,544

2,383,933.44

5

6,000

158,100.00

13/06/2022

110

76,000

1,862,000.00

-

-

-

14/06/2022

47

50,171

1,201,595.45

35

28,000

677,880.00

15/06/2022

15

11,500

276,460.00

62

47,000

1,132,230.00

16/06/2022

56

66,000

1,541,760.00

21

12,080

282,672.00

17/06/2022

11

16,000

371,520.00

70

65,637

1,534,593.06

20/06/2022

18

22,000

510,620.00

48

42,000

979,440.00

21/06/2022

28

37,000

872,090.00

52

40,000

947,200.00

22/06/2022

37

37,087

859,676.66

65

56,000

1,312,640.00

23/06/2022

67

48,913

1,134,292.47

21

26,000

605,280.00

24/06/2022

7

7,000

163,800.00

40

30,000

704,700.00

27/06/2022

-

-

-

32

23,920

579,581.60

28/06/2022

30

34,000

830,960.00

67

44,000

1,084,600.00

29/06/2022

69

50,000

1,211,000.00

31

32,514

791,390.76

30/06/2022

90

72,000

1,681,920.00

35

32,000

757,440.00

4

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 16:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
