Veolia Environnement : Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme à conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,502,858,580

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France 403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 6, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

495,270 shares

€1,160,901.07

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,566

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,438

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,336,723 shares for €121,439,201.00

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,894,453 shares for €109,929,794.52

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

53,000 shares €1,676,520.36 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,041 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,001 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 471,000 shares for €13,760,199.91 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 455,000 shares for €13,398,255.71

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share €4,000,000.00



The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

1