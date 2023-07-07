VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme à conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,576,919,375

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France 403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 7, 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

  • 186,361 shares
  • €1,987,652.19
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,378
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,951
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,128,383 shares for €142,719,303.95
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,275,964 shares for €147,045,532.24

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
    • 333,942 shares
    • €1,632,350.32
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,881
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,194
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,569,330 shares for € 104,546,990.99
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,730,658 shares for € 109,013,444.90
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
    • 0 shares
    • €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd,2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

1

Buy Side

Sell Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

executions

shares

EUR

executions

shares

EUR

Total

5 378

5 128 383

142 719 303.95

5 951

5 275 964

147 045 532.24

02/01/2023

1

2 500

60 850.00

78

56 835

1 394 162.55

03/01/2023

36

42 500

1 056 125.00

49

49 500

1 235 520.00

04/01/2023

-

-

-

66

65 000

1 654 900.00

05/01/2023

38

38 500

996 380.00

37

38 500

998 305.00

06/01/2023

24

23 500

610 295.00

54

48 000

1 259 040.00

09/01/2023

18

19 000

505 970.00

40

32 000

854 400.00

10/01/2023

82

63 500

1 691 005.00

16

18 000

481 680.00

11/01/2023

37

32 500

866 125.00

46

49 907

1 335 511.32

12/01/2023

55

54 500

1 477 495.00

56

56 500

1 534 540.00

13/01/2023

67

62 500

1 685 000.00

26

27 540

746 058.60

16/01/2023

16

17 500

470 750.00

65

42 460

1 152 789.00

17/01/2023

71

67 751

1 834 697.08

21

22 500

611 100.00

18/01/2023

26

32 500

882 050.00

43

40 109

1 089 761.53

19/01/2023

92

67 249

1 802 273.20

5

7 500

203 400.00

20/01/2023

34

40 000

1 068 800.00

35

35 000

937 650.00

23/01/2023

45

32 500

871 975.00

46

47 500

1 277 275.00

24/01/2023

24

32 500

880 100.00

53

54 891

1 490 290.65

25/01/2023

15

27 500

748 000.00

42

45 000

1 228 950.00

26/01/2023

41

47 500

1 315 750.00

58

50 500

1 401 880.00

27/01/2023

20

27 500

759 275.00

21

25 000

692 000.00

30/01/2023

49

62 500

1 726 250.00

43

40 000

1 107 600.00

31/01/2023

44

54 514

1 487 141.92

24

35 000

956 900.00

01/02/2023

46

42 986

1 167 929.62

57

37 500

1 020 750.00

02/02/2023

21

20 000

550 000.00

112

72 587

2 006 304.68

03/02/2023

36

47 500

1 320 025.00

49

60 000

1 672 200.00

06/02/2023

67

57 540

1 593 282.60

15

22 500

624 825.00

07/02/2023

46

37 460

1 037 267.40

44

47 500

1 320 025.00

08/02/2023

41

42 500

1 194 250.00

63

51 500

1 451 270.00

09/02/2023

44

42 500

1 197 225.00

52

45 000

1 270 800.00

10/02/2023

96

65 000

1 803 750.00

22

28 339

790 374.71

13/02/2023

11

12 500

347 625.00

58

46 661

1 301 841.90

14/02/2023

24

42 733

1 202 506.62

63

60 000

1 692 000.00

15/02/2023

23

18 409

520 790.61

56

72 500

2 056 100.00

16/02/2023

46

42 542

1 217 977.46

50

45 000

1 291 050.00

17/02/2023

102

52 316

1 488 390.20

71

50 000

1 426 000.00

20/02/2023

14

17 500

502 250.00

41

45 000

1 292 850.00

21/02/2023

73

55 000

1 569 150.00

40

41 022

1 174 049.64

22/02/2023

70

42 500

1 197 650.00

34

35 000

989 450.00

23/02/2023

45

45 037

1 278 600.43

41

47 500

1 350 900.00

24/02/2023

41

47 000

1 336 210.00

47

44 926

1 279 941.74

27/02/2023

-

-

-

51

47 500

1 363 250.00

28/02/2023

81

77 500

2 216 500.00

44

55 000

1 576 850.00

2

01/03/2023

65

62 500

1 754 375.00

31

37 500

1 056 375.00

02/03/2023

73

80 000

2 202 400.00

75

55 000

1 534 500.00

03/03/2023

25

30 000

847 200.00

72

68 490

1 935 527.40

06/03/2023

56

52 500

1 493 625.00

56

36 796

1 051 629.68

07/03/2023

68

67 550

1 906 936.50

24

28 508

809 912.28

08/03/2023

65

39 950

1 111 409.00

52

55 000

1 536 700.00

09/03/2023

32

42 500

1 190 425.00

42

52 500

1 474 725.00

10/03/2023

94

82 500

2 276 175.00

28

32 500

899 600.00

13/03/2023

86

85 000

2 295 850.00

12

15 000

407 550.00

14/03/2023

43

37 500

1 011 750.00

68

72 500

1 966 200.00

15/03/2023

82

87 500

2 360 750.00

25

24 500

663 950.00

16/03/2023

75

77 500

2 070 800.00

102

96 500

2 589 095.00

17/03/2023

68

72 500

1 937 200.00

59

45 000

1 214 550.00

20/03/2023

102

76 665

2 013 222.90

79

97 500

2 569 125.00

21/03/2023

9

12 500

338 000.00

112

87 500

2 371 250.00

22/03/2023

28

25 000

677 250.00

34

42 500

1 153 875.00

23/03/2023

64

64 100

1 718 521.00

53

51 000

1 369 860.00

24/03/2023

65

63 900

1 684 404.00

-

-

-

27/03/2023

18

22 500

596 475.00

50

47 500

1 261 125.00

28/03/2023

41

47 500

1 270 150.00

68

57 500

1 543 875.00

29/03/2023

15

17 500

473 725.00

107

72 500

1 976 350.00

30/03/2023

-

-

-

130

60 000

1 687 200.00

31/03/2023

2

2 500

70 625.00

63

35 000

996 100.00

03/04/2023

41

50 000

1 419 500.00

29

32 017

911 844.16

04/04/2023

20

27 500

783 750.00

42

47 483

1 356 589.31

05/04/2023

63

67 500

1 912 950.00

37

42 500

1 207 000.00

06/04/2023

23

30 000

858 600.00

82

59 500

1 705 865.00

11/04/2023

25

26 000

755 040.00

60

52 500

1 526 175.00

12/04/2023

45

50 000

1 466 000.00

42

57 500

1 689 925.00

13/04/2023

43

57 500

1 673 250.00

47

50 477

1 471 909.32

14/04/2023

46

47 500

1 387 000.00

37

24 523

719 259.59

17/04/2023

81

46 920

1 359 741.60

38

47 500

1 380 350.00

18/04/2023

64

35 000

1 020 250.00

36

32 559

950 722.80

19/04/2023

28

25 000

728 750.00

29

37 880

1 106 096.00

20/04/2023

44

47 524

1 382 473.16

22

22 061

642 195.71

21/04/2023

53

47 500

1 393 650.00

61

63 113

1 857 415.59

24/04/2023

37

30 000

879 300.00

22

27 500

807 400.00

25/04/2023

85

57 556

1 662 217.28

18

12 500

364 875.00

26/04/2023

60

65 000

1 863 550.00

41

45 153

1 298 148.75

27/04/2023

45

38 915

1 115 693.05

35

39 036

1 120 723.56

28/04/2023

38

46 085

1 316 648.45

51

43 464

1 244 374.32

02/05/2023

39

47 500

1 361 350.00

61

25 276

727 948.80

03/05/2023

22

30 000

855 300.00

32

30 000

857 100.00

04/05/2023

83

87 500

2 462 250.00

25

30 000

848 700.00

05/05/2023

23

30 265

849 235.90

75

65 000

1 834 300.00

08/05/2023

39

37 500

1 058 625.00

34

35 000

989 450.00

09/05/2023

27

42 977

1 171 123.25

47

50 000

1 364 000.00

3

10/05/2023

24

32 500

900 250.00

66

60 000

1 666 800.00

11/05/2023

38

40 000

1 116 800.00

26

30 026

838 926.44

12/05/2023

38

42 047

1 172 270.36

49

24 974

699 272.00

15/05/2023

41

37 702

1 050 754.74

56

47 500

1 325 250.00

16/05/2023

51

42 500

1 185 750.00

22

27 500

769 450.00

17/05/2023

46

34 751

962 950.21

34

37 500

1 041 375.00

18/05/2023

3

2 500

69 250.00

26

15 000

419 250.00

19/05/2023

-

-

-

12

12 500

352 500.00

22/05/2023

39

45 000

1 269 900.00

37

32 500

919 750.00

23/05/2023

66

53 131

1 483 417.52

17

17 500

489 475.00

24/05/2023

83

62 023

1 690 746.98

-

-

-

25/05/2023

44

50 000

1 350 500.00

66

50 697

1 373 381.73

26/05/2023

23

35 000

940 800.00

66

40 000

1 077 200.00

29/05/2023

28

27 500

746 900.00

48

29 448

800 691.12

30/05/2023

29

32 500

884 650.00

38

37 365

1 018 569.90

31/05/2023

19

20 500

566 825.00

110

76 490

2 121 832.60

01/06/2023

47

22 577

622 899.43

34

20 706

574 591.50

02/06/2023

34

30 000

834 000.00

64

45 000

1 254 600.00

05/06/2023

37

42 500

1 194 250.00

90

37 902

1 067 699.34

06/06/2023

39

32 500

913 900.00

72

55 000

1 552 650.00

07/06/2023

32

37 500

1 063 500.00

56

49 896

1 420 040.16

08/06/2023

34

35 000

998 200.00

37

35 114

1 002 855.84

09/06/2023

34

37 500

1 071 750.00

49

52 490

1 503 838.50

12/06/2023

33

30 000

870 600.00

69

45 000

1 308 150.00

13/06/2023

34

40 000

1 157 600.00

27

25 000

725 500.00

14/06/2023

-

-

-

37

40 000

1 166 400.00

15/06/2023

97

72 500

2 098 875.00

19

20 000

581 800.00

16/06/2023

2

2 500

72 100.00

124

55 000

1 602 700.00

19/06/2023

62

55 000

1 588 950.00

-

-

-

20/06/2023

45

35 000

1 003 800.00

50

40 000

1 149 200.00

21/06/2023

62

50 000

1 431 000.00

43

47 500

1 360 875.00

22/06/2023

67

55 150

1 567 914.50

44

45 000

1 282 500.00

23/06/2023

57

44 558

1 261 436.98

16

22 500

640 575.00

26/06/2023

18

14 000

393 540.00

21

14 000

394 940.00

27/06/2023

19

20 000

565 200.00

44

31 000

879 470.00

28/06/2023

20

17 500

499 800.00

33

27 500

787 875.00

29/06/2023

21

19 000

543 020.00

25

22 743

651 359.52

30/06/2023

-

-

-

45

20 000

578 200.00

4

