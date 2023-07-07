VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme à conseil d'administration)
with a share capital of €3,576,919,375
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France 403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
Paris, July 7, 2023
Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:
- 186,361 shares
- €1,987,652.19
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,378
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,951
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,128,383 shares for €142,719,303.95
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,275,964 shares for €147,045,532.24
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 333,942 shares
- €1,632,350.32
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,881
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,194
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,569,330 shares for € 104,546,990.99
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,730,658 shares for € 109,013,444.90
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- €4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd,2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
executions
shares
EUR
executions
shares
EUR
Total
5 378
5 128 383
142 719 303.95
5 951
5 275 964
147 045 532.24
02/01/2023
1
2 500
60 850.00
78
56 835
1 394 162.55
03/01/2023
36
42 500
1 056 125.00
49
49 500
1 235 520.00
04/01/2023
-
-
-
66
65 000
1 654 900.00
05/01/2023
38
38 500
996 380.00
37
38 500
998 305.00
06/01/2023
24
23 500
610 295.00
54
48 000
1 259 040.00
09/01/2023
18
19 000
505 970.00
40
32 000
854 400.00
10/01/2023
82
63 500
1 691 005.00
16
18 000
481 680.00
11/01/2023
37
32 500
866 125.00
46
49 907
1 335 511.32
12/01/2023
55
54 500
1 477 495.00
56
56 500
1 534 540.00
13/01/2023
67
62 500
1 685 000.00
26
27 540
746 058.60
16/01/2023
16
17 500
470 750.00
65
42 460
1 152 789.00
17/01/2023
71
67 751
1 834 697.08
21
22 500
611 100.00
18/01/2023
26
32 500
882 050.00
43
40 109
1 089 761.53
19/01/2023
92
67 249
1 802 273.20
5
7 500
203 400.00
20/01/2023
34
40 000
1 068 800.00
35
35 000
937 650.00
23/01/2023
45
32 500
871 975.00
46
47 500
1 277 275.00
24/01/2023
24
32 500
880 100.00
53
54 891
1 490 290.65
25/01/2023
15
27 500
748 000.00
42
45 000
1 228 950.00
26/01/2023
41
47 500
1 315 750.00
58
50 500
1 401 880.00
27/01/2023
20
27 500
759 275.00
21
25 000
692 000.00
30/01/2023
49
62 500
1 726 250.00
43
40 000
1 107 600.00
31/01/2023
44
54 514
1 487 141.92
24
35 000
956 900.00
01/02/2023
46
42 986
1 167 929.62
57
37 500
1 020 750.00
02/02/2023
21
20 000
550 000.00
112
72 587
2 006 304.68
03/02/2023
36
47 500
1 320 025.00
49
60 000
1 672 200.00
06/02/2023
67
57 540
1 593 282.60
15
22 500
624 825.00
07/02/2023
46
37 460
1 037 267.40
44
47 500
1 320 025.00
08/02/2023
41
42 500
1 194 250.00
63
51 500
1 451 270.00
09/02/2023
44
42 500
1 197 225.00
52
45 000
1 270 800.00
10/02/2023
96
65 000
1 803 750.00
22
28 339
790 374.71
13/02/2023
11
12 500
347 625.00
58
46 661
1 301 841.90
14/02/2023
24
42 733
1 202 506.62
63
60 000
1 692 000.00
15/02/2023
23
18 409
520 790.61
56
72 500
2 056 100.00
16/02/2023
46
42 542
1 217 977.46
50
45 000
1 291 050.00
17/02/2023
102
52 316
1 488 390.20
71
50 000
1 426 000.00
20/02/2023
14
17 500
502 250.00
41
45 000
1 292 850.00
21/02/2023
73
55 000
1 569 150.00
40
41 022
1 174 049.64
22/02/2023
70
42 500
1 197 650.00
34
35 000
989 450.00
23/02/2023
45
45 037
1 278 600.43
41
47 500
1 350 900.00
24/02/2023
41
47 000
1 336 210.00
47
44 926
1 279 941.74
27/02/2023
-
-
-
51
47 500
1 363 250.00
28/02/2023
81
77 500
2 216 500.00
44
55 000
1 576 850.00
01/03/2023
65
62 500
1 754 375.00
31
37 500
1 056 375.00
02/03/2023
73
80 000
2 202 400.00
75
55 000
1 534 500.00
03/03/2023
25
30 000
847 200.00
72
68 490
1 935 527.40
06/03/2023
56
52 500
1 493 625.00
56
36 796
1 051 629.68
07/03/2023
68
67 550
1 906 936.50
24
28 508
809 912.28
08/03/2023
65
39 950
1 111 409.00
52
55 000
1 536 700.00
09/03/2023
32
42 500
1 190 425.00
42
52 500
1 474 725.00
10/03/2023
94
82 500
2 276 175.00
28
32 500
899 600.00
13/03/2023
86
85 000
2 295 850.00
12
15 000
407 550.00
14/03/2023
43
37 500
1 011 750.00
68
72 500
1 966 200.00
15/03/2023
82
87 500
2 360 750.00
25
24 500
663 950.00
16/03/2023
75
77 500
2 070 800.00
102
96 500
2 589 095.00
17/03/2023
68
72 500
1 937 200.00
59
45 000
1 214 550.00
20/03/2023
102
76 665
2 013 222.90
79
97 500
2 569 125.00
21/03/2023
9
12 500
338 000.00
112
87 500
2 371 250.00
22/03/2023
28
25 000
677 250.00
34
42 500
1 153 875.00
23/03/2023
64
64 100
1 718 521.00
53
51 000
1 369 860.00
24/03/2023
65
63 900
1 684 404.00
-
-
-
27/03/2023
18
22 500
596 475.00
50
47 500
1 261 125.00
28/03/2023
41
47 500
1 270 150.00
68
57 500
1 543 875.00
29/03/2023
15
17 500
473 725.00
107
72 500
1 976 350.00
30/03/2023
-
-
-
130
60 000
1 687 200.00
31/03/2023
2
2 500
70 625.00
63
35 000
996 100.00
03/04/2023
41
50 000
1 419 500.00
29
32 017
911 844.16
04/04/2023
20
27 500
783 750.00
42
47 483
1 356 589.31
05/04/2023
63
67 500
1 912 950.00
37
42 500
1 207 000.00
06/04/2023
23
30 000
858 600.00
82
59 500
1 705 865.00
11/04/2023
25
26 000
755 040.00
60
52 500
1 526 175.00
12/04/2023
45
50 000
1 466 000.00
42
57 500
1 689 925.00
13/04/2023
43
57 500
1 673 250.00
47
50 477
1 471 909.32
14/04/2023
46
47 500
1 387 000.00
37
24 523
719 259.59
17/04/2023
81
46 920
1 359 741.60
38
47 500
1 380 350.00
18/04/2023
64
35 000
1 020 250.00
36
32 559
950 722.80
19/04/2023
28
25 000
728 750.00
29
37 880
1 106 096.00
20/04/2023
44
47 524
1 382 473.16
22
22 061
642 195.71
21/04/2023
53
47 500
1 393 650.00
61
63 113
1 857 415.59
24/04/2023
37
30 000
879 300.00
22
27 500
807 400.00
25/04/2023
85
57 556
1 662 217.28
18
12 500
364 875.00
26/04/2023
60
65 000
1 863 550.00
41
45 153
1 298 148.75
27/04/2023
45
38 915
1 115 693.05
35
39 036
1 120 723.56
28/04/2023
38
46 085
1 316 648.45
51
43 464
1 244 374.32
02/05/2023
39
47 500
1 361 350.00
61
25 276
727 948.80
03/05/2023
22
30 000
855 300.00
32
30 000
857 100.00
04/05/2023
83
87 500
2 462 250.00
25
30 000
848 700.00
05/05/2023
23
30 265
849 235.90
75
65 000
1 834 300.00
08/05/2023
39
37 500
1 058 625.00
34
35 000
989 450.00
09/05/2023
27
42 977
1 171 123.25
47
50 000
1 364 000.00
10/05/2023
24
32 500
900 250.00
66
60 000
1 666 800.00
11/05/2023
38
40 000
1 116 800.00
26
30 026
838 926.44
12/05/2023
38
42 047
1 172 270.36
49
24 974
699 272.00
15/05/2023
41
37 702
1 050 754.74
56
47 500
1 325 250.00
16/05/2023
51
42 500
1 185 750.00
22
27 500
769 450.00
17/05/2023
46
34 751
962 950.21
34
37 500
1 041 375.00
18/05/2023
3
2 500
69 250.00
26
15 000
419 250.00
19/05/2023
-
-
-
12
12 500
352 500.00
22/05/2023
39
45 000
1 269 900.00
37
32 500
919 750.00
23/05/2023
66
53 131
1 483 417.52
17
17 500
489 475.00
24/05/2023
83
62 023
1 690 746.98
-
-
-
25/05/2023
44
50 000
1 350 500.00
66
50 697
1 373 381.73
26/05/2023
23
35 000
940 800.00
66
40 000
1 077 200.00
29/05/2023
28
27 500
746 900.00
48
29 448
800 691.12
30/05/2023
29
32 500
884 650.00
38
37 365
1 018 569.90
31/05/2023
19
20 500
566 825.00
110
76 490
2 121 832.60
01/06/2023
47
22 577
622 899.43
34
20 706
574 591.50
02/06/2023
34
30 000
834 000.00
64
45 000
1 254 600.00
05/06/2023
37
42 500
1 194 250.00
90
37 902
1 067 699.34
06/06/2023
39
32 500
913 900.00
72
55 000
1 552 650.00
07/06/2023
32
37 500
1 063 500.00
56
49 896
1 420 040.16
08/06/2023
34
35 000
998 200.00
37
35 114
1 002 855.84
09/06/2023
34
37 500
1 071 750.00
49
52 490
1 503 838.50
12/06/2023
33
30 000
870 600.00
69
45 000
1 308 150.00
13/06/2023
34
40 000
1 157 600.00
27
25 000
725 500.00
14/06/2023
-
-
-
37
40 000
1 166 400.00
15/06/2023
97
72 500
2 098 875.00
19
20 000
581 800.00
16/06/2023
2
2 500
72 100.00
124
55 000
1 602 700.00
19/06/2023
62
55 000
1 588 950.00
-
-
-
20/06/2023
45
35 000
1 003 800.00
50
40 000
1 149 200.00
21/06/2023
62
50 000
1 431 000.00
43
47 500
1 360 875.00
22/06/2023
67
55 150
1 567 914.50
44
45 000
1 282 500.00
23/06/2023
57
44 558
1 261 436.98
16
22 500
640 575.00
26/06/2023
18
14 000
393 540.00
21
14 000
394 940.00
27/06/2023
19
20 000
565 200.00
44
31 000
879 470.00
28/06/2023
20
17 500
499 800.00
33
27 500
787 875.00
29/06/2023
21
19 000
543 020.00
25
22 743
651 359.52
30/06/2023
-
-
-
45
20 000
578 200.00
