Veolia launches a new employee stock ownership plan offered to nearly 190,000 Group employees

▁▁▁

Veolia Environnement announces the launch of a new employee shareholding operation. This operation, offered to approximately 190,000 Group employees, aims to involve them in Veolia's development and performance. The settlement and delivery of the new shares to be issued is expected to take place on September 13, 2024.

The main terms of this transaction are described below.

Issuing company

Veolia Environnement, a public limited company incorporated under French law Listing: Euronext Paris (France)

Ordinary share ISIN code: FR0000124141 VIE

Objectives of the operation

This shareholding plan is part of the Group's policy of developing employee shareholding and aims to strengthen the position of employees as the company's largest shareholder. With this operation, which offers the possibility of subscribing directly or indirectly to Veolia Environnement shares, Veolia wishes to involve its employees even more closely in the Group's development, and in particular in the implementation of its new GreenUp strategic plan, which aims to accelerate the deployment of solutions in favor of decarbonization, depollution and regeneration of resources.

Framework of the operation - Securities offered

The offer is proposed within the framework of the Veolia Environnement group savings plan and international group savings plan in accordance with Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labour Code and on the basis of the shareholders' authorisation granted by the 19th resolution of the combined general meeting of April 25, 2024. Implementation of the offering on the basis of the resolution referred to above has been decided by the Board of Directors on May 13, 2024. The offer concerns a maximum number of 14,508,233 shares (i.e. approximately 2% of the share capital at the date of the combined general meeting of April 25, 2024).

The dates of the subscription/revocation period and the subscription price will be determined by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer, acting by delegation of the Board of Directors, scheduled for July 31, 2024. The subscription price shall be equal to the average of the closing prices of the Veolia Environnement share on Euronext Paris during the twenty (20) trading days preceding the aforementioned decision of the Chief Executive Officer (reference price), less a discount of 15% and rounded up to the next euro cent.

The new shares will carry immediate dividend rights.

Indicative timetable of the transaction