Veolia Environnement : KEY FIGURES AT 31 MARCH 2023

ANOTHER QUARTER OF STRONG REVENUE AND RESULTS GROWTH
GOOD COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM
CONFIRMATION OF THE STRENGTH OF OUR BUSINESS MODELS
EBITDA UP SHARPLY BY +8% LIKE FOR LIKE
DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES AND €130M OF EFFICIENCIES AND SYNERGIES
2023 GUIDANCE FULLY CONFIRMED
SIGNIFICANT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF +19.9%1 TO €12 007 M
+6.3%1 EXCLUDING ENERGY PRICE IMPACT
EBITDA STRONGLY UP BY +8.0%1 TO €1 574 M
€87 M OF EFFICIENCY GAINS AND €43 M OF SYNERGIES IN Q1, IN LINE WITH ANNUAL OBJECTIVE
SHARP INCREASE OF CURRENT EBIT OF +14.0%1, TO €788 M2
NET FINANCIAL DEBT WELL UNDER CONTROL, AT €18 727 M2
2023 GUIDANCE FULLY CONFIRMED:
SOLID ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH
ORGANIC GROWTH OF EBITDA BETWEEN +5% AND +7%
CURRENT NET INCOME GROUP SHARE AROUND €1.3 BN
LEVERAGE RATIO AROUND 3x
1 at constant scope and exchange rates 2 Excluding the impact of the Suez PPA.
Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of the Group, commented:
2023 has started perfectly for Veolia and builds on the excellent trends of the end of 2022. Our organic revenue growth was 19.9%. In terms of results, the group's EBITDA grew by +8% and our recurring EBIT by +14%. This performance again illustrates our low sensitivity to the economic cycle and our ability to pass on cost increases in our prices. Our commercial successes confirm the relevance of our Decarbonisation, Depollution and Resource Regeneration service offerings and our strong differentiation in serving our clients, as we have just done with major contracts in Lille, Istanbul and Gold Coast. As a global leader with strong positions in all key geographies, Veolia is ideally positioned to seize the opportunities of the ecological transformation market, which makes us very confident in our ability to pursue solid growth in the years to come.
We are therefore starting fiscal year 2023 at full speed, perfectly launched for another year of strong growth, and fully confirm our objectives.
