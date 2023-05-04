Veolia Environnement : KEY FIGURES AT 31 MARCH 2023

Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of the Group, commented:

2023 has started perfectly for Veolia and builds on the excellent trends of the end of 2022. Our organic revenue growth was 19.9%. In terms of results, the group's EBITDA grew by +8% and our recurring EBIT by +14%. This performance again illustrates our low sensitivity to the economic cycle and our ability to pass on cost increases in our prices. Our commercial successes confirm the relevance of our Decarbonisation, Depollution and Resource Regeneration service offerings and our strong differentiation in serving our clients, as we have just done with major contracts in Lille, Istanbul and Gold Coast. As a global leader with strong positions in all key geographies, Veolia is ideally positioned to seize the opportunities of the ecological transformation market, which makes us very confident in our ability to pursue solid growth in the years to come.

We are therefore starting fiscal year 2023 at full speed, perfectly launched for another year of strong growth, and fully confirm our objectives.