    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:09 2023-05-03 am EDT
28.62 EUR   +0.56%
02:03aVeolia Environnement : Key figures at 31 march 2023
PU
01:43aVeolia Environnement : PR - Key figures at March 31st 2023
PU
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rate Decisions
DJ
Veolia Environnement : KEY FIGURES AT 31 MARCH 2023

05/04/2023 | 02:03am EDT
ANOTHER QUARTER OF STRONG REVENUE AND RESULTS GROWTH

GOOD COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM
CONFIRMATION OF THE STRENGTH OF OUR BUSINESS MODELS
EBITDA UP SHARPLY BY +8% LIKE FOR LIKE
DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES AND €130M OF EFFICIENCIES AND SYNERGIES

2023 GUIDANCE FULLY CONFIRMED

  • SIGNIFICANT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF +19.9%1 TO €12 007 M
    • +6.3%1 EXCLUDING ENERGY PRICE IMPACT
  • EBITDA STRONGLY UP BY +8.0%1 TO €1 574 M
    • €87 M OF EFFICIENCY GAINS AND €43 M OF SYNERGIES IN Q1, IN LINE WITH ANNUAL OBJECTIVE
  • SHARP INCREASE OF CURRENT EBIT OF +14.0%1, TO €788 M2
  • NET FINANCIAL DEBT WELL UNDER CONTROL, AT €18 727 M2
  • 2023 GUIDANCE FULLY CONFIRMED:
    • SOLID ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH
    • ORGANIC GROWTH OF EBITDA BETWEEN +5% AND +7%
    • CURRENT NET INCOME GROUP SHARE AROUND €1.3 BN
    • LEVERAGE RATIO AROUND 3x

1 at constant scope and exchange rates
2 Excluding the impact of the Suez PPA.

Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of the Group, commented:

2023 has started perfectly for Veolia and builds on the excellent trends of the end of 2022. Our organic revenue growth was 19.9%. In terms of results, the group's EBITDA grew by +8% and our recurring EBIT by +14%. This performance again illustrates our low sensitivity to the economic cycle and our ability to pass on cost increases in our prices. Our commercial successes confirm the relevance of our Decarbonisation, Depollution and Resource Regeneration service offerings and our strong differentiation in serving our clients, as we have just done with major contracts in Lille, Istanbul and Gold Coast. As a global leader with strong positions in all key geographies, Veolia is ideally positioned to seize the opportunities of the ecological transformation market, which makes us very confident in our ability to pursue solid growth in the years to come.
We are therefore starting fiscal year 2023 at full speed, perfectly launched for another year of strong growth, and fully confirm our objectives.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 06:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 42 245 M 46 706 M 46 706 M
Net income 2023 1 469 M 1 624 M 1 624 M
Net Debt 2023 18 971 M 20 975 M 20 975 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 4,45%
Capitalization 20 096 M 22 218 M 22 218 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 188 662
Free-Float 91,7%
