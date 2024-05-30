× Message d'erreur
Veolia Environnement - L'AMMC vise le prospectus préliminaire relatif à l'augmentation de capital réservée aux salariés du groupe
Emetteur Veolia environnement
Organisme conseil AFC
N° Visa VI/EM/012/2024/P
Date de visa 30/05/2024
Nature du titre Titres de capital
Nature de l'opération Augmentation de capital
Type de l'opération Plan d'épargne salariale
Montant total (en millier de Dhs) 65.78
Document d'informationProspectus_Veolia_012_2024_P.pdf

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 16:49:09 UTC.