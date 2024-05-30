-
|Dénomination
|Veolia Environnement - L'AMMC vise le prospectus préliminaire relatif à l'augmentation de capital réservée aux salariés du groupe
|Emetteur
|
Veolia environnement
|Organisme conseil
|
AFC
|N° Visa
|
VI/EM/012/2024/P
|Date de visa
|
30/05/2024
|Nature du titre
|
Titres de capital
|Nature de l'opération
|
Augmentation de capital
|Type de l'opération
|
Plan d'épargne salariale
|Montant total (en millier de Dhs)
|
65.78
|Document d'information
|Prospectus_Veolia_012_2024_P.pdf
