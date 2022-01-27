Veolia Environnement : Main represented figures for the 12 months-ended December 31st, 2019 & December 31st, 2020
Main represented figures for the 12 months-ended December 31, 2019
& December 31, 2020
Impact of personnel costs share- based payments (IFRS2) reclassification as a current item
January 2022
Impact of personnel costs share-based payments (IFRS2) reclassification as a current item
31 Dec 2019
IFRS 2
31 Dec 2019
(in million euros)
published
impact
represented
Revenue
27 189
27 189
EBITDA
4 022
4 022
Share based payments
0
-21
-21
Current EBIT
1 730
-21
1 709
Net current income - Group share
760
-21
738
Net current income - Group share
excluding capital gain (loss) on financial
disposals
734
-21
713
31 Dec 2020
IFRS 2
31 Dec 2020
published
impact
represented
26 010
26 010
3 641
3 641
0
-33
-33
1 275
-33
1 242
415
-33
382
396
-33
363
This restatement is neutral at the net income level group share, as it is a reclassification between non current and current items
IFRS2 Proforma 12M2019 and 2020
2
Sales 2021
27 731 M
30 875 M
30 875 M
Net income 2021
736 M
736 M
819 M
819 M
Net Debt 2021
10 559 M
11 756 M
11 756 M
P/E ratio 2021
36,7x
36,7x
Yield 2021
3,13%
Capitalization
21 857 M
24 661 M
24 335 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,17x
1,17x
EV / Sales 2022
1,07x
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
171 450
171 450
Free-Float
-
