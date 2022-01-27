Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Veolia Environnement
  News
  Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
Veolia Environnement : Main represented figures for the 12 months-ended December 31st, 2019 & December 31st, 2020

01/27/2022 | 12:38pm EST
Main represented figures for the 12 months-ended December 31, 2019 & December 31, 2020

Impact of personnel costs share- based payments (IFRS2) reclassification as a current item

January 2022

31 Dec 2019

IFRS 2

31 Dec 2019

(in million euros)

published

impact

represented

Revenue

27 189

27 189

EBITDA

4 022

4 022

Share based payments

0

-21

-21

Current EBIT

1 730

-21

1 709

Net current income - Group share

760

-21

738

Net current income - Group share

excluding capital gain (loss) on financial

disposals

734

-21

713

31 Dec 2020

IFRS 2

31 Dec 2020

published

impact

represented

26 010

26 010

3 641

3 641

0

-33

-33

1 275

-33

1 242

415

-33

382

396

-33

363

  • This restatement is neutral at the net income level group share, as it is a reclassification between non current and current items

IFRS2 Proforma 12M2019 and 2020

2

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27 731 M 30 875 M 30 875 M
Net income 2021 736 M 819 M 819 M
Net Debt 2021 10 559 M 11 756 M 11 756 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 21 857 M 24 661 M 24 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 171 450
Free-Float -
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 31,80 €
Average target price 36,80 €
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Frérot Senior Executive Vice President
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-1.43%24 661
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-10.39%12 159
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-2.85%9 750
SEVERN TRENT PLC-2.58%9 711
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-9.33%4 551
PENNON GROUP PLC-9.68%3 839