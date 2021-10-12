Veolia Environnement : Main represented figures for the nine months-ended September 30, 2019 & September 30, 2020

Main represented figures for the nine months-ended September 30, 2019 & September 30, 2020
Impact of personnel costs share- based payments (IFRS2) reclassification as a current item
October 2021
|
|
Sept 2019
|
Impact
|
Sept 2019
|
(in € millions)
|
excl IFRS 2
|
IFRS 2
|
incl IFRS 2
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
2 894
|
|
2 894
|
Personnel cost- share based payments
|
|
-18
|
-18
|
|
|
|
|
Current EBIT
|
1 190
|
-18
|
1 172
|
Net current income Group share
|
486
|
-18
|
468
|
|
|
|
|
Sept 2020
|
Impact
|
Sept 2020
|
excl IFRS 2
|
IFRS 2
|
incl IFRS 2
|
|
|
|
2 492
|
|
2 492
|
|
-23
|
-23
|
|
|
|
771
|
-23
|
748
|
149
|
-23
|
126
|
|
|
-
This restatement is neutral at the net income level group share, as it is a reclassification between non current and current items
Proforma 9M2019 and 2020
2
Disclaimer
Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:41:01 UTC.