    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : Main represented figures for the nine months-ended September 30, 2019 & September 30, 2020

10/12/2021 | 10:42am EDT
Main represented figures for the nine months-ended September 30, 2019 & September 30, 2020

Impact of personnel costs share- based payments (IFRS2) reclassification as a current item

October 2021

Impact of personnel costs share-based payments (IFRS2) reclassification as a current item

Sept 2019

Impact

Sept 2019

(in € millions)

excl IFRS 2

IFRS 2

incl IFRS 2

EBITDA

2 894

2 894

Personnel cost- share based payments

-18

-18

Current EBIT

1 190

-18

1 172

Net current income Group share

486

-18

468

Sept 2020

Impact

Sept 2020

excl IFRS 2

IFRS 2

incl IFRS 2

2 492

2 492

-23

-23

771

-23

748

149

-23

126

  • This restatement is neutral at the net income level group share, as it is a reclassification between non current and current items

Proforma 9M2019 and 2020

2

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
