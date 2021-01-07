Veolia Environnement : New step in the Veolia Suez project

The Veolia group announces that it sent to the Board of Directors of Suez, on January 7, 2021, the public offer proposal that it intends to file for the 70.1% of the capital of Suez which is not in its possession. This formal proposal describes all the elements of the industrial project, the social project and the financial conditions that Veolia will offer when the offer is actually submitted.



The submission of this formal proposal to the Board of Directors of the Suez group is, once again, in line with Veolia's desire to be perfectly transparent about its proposed project with Suez, and in line with all the announcements and all the commitments it has made public since August 30, 2020.

Veolia wants this proposal to establish the reality of the constituent elements of the Group's plan to create a global champion of the ecological transformation. In particular, the Group hopes that this new step will enable all Suez shareholders to know the terms of Veolia's offer proposal on which they will have to express themselves.

Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, said: 'Today we are taking a new step, which brings us even closer to the completion of our project. This step was expected: it allows Suez shareholders in particular to become officially acquainted with all the terms of our proposed offer and to form an opinion on its industrial, social and financial meaning.'

The copy of the letter of January 7, 2021 from Veolia to Suez is available at https://suez-merger.veolia.com/

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

