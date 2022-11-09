Advanced search
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-09 am EST
24.03 EUR   +0.50%
01:51pVeolia Environnement : Operating and financial review - Consolidated Financial Statements at September 30, 2022
PU
12:30pGlobal markets live: Walt Disney, Tesla, Microsoft, Netflix, Mondelez...
MS
02:30aTranscript : Veolia Environnement S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
Veolia Environnement : Operating and financial review - Consolidated Financial Statements at September 30, 2022

11/09/2022 | 01:51pm EST
OPERATING & FINANCIAL REVIEW

Consolidated Financial Statements

at September 30, 2022

(unaudited figures)

1

SUEZ INTEGRATION

5

1.1

Integration of the Suez scope

5

1.2

Impact of the integration on the preparation of the Q3 2022 financial statements

6

2

MAJOR EVENTS OF THE PERIOD

8

2.1

Business and income trends

8

2.2

Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

8

2.3

Changes in Group structure - Strategic Program

9

2.4

Group financing

10

2.5

Performance shares

10

2.6

Changes in governance

11

3

ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION

13

3.1

Key figures

13

3.2

Group's revenue

14

3.3

Group EBITDA

19

3.4

Other income statement items

20

4

FINANCING

22

4.1

Change in Free Cash Flow and Net Financial Debt

22

5

OTHER ELEMENTS

24

5.1

Outlook

24

6

APPENDICES

26

6.1

Combined data as of September 30, 2021

26

6.2

Reconciliation of 2021 published data by operating segment with IFRS 8 restated data

26

6.3

Definitions

27

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / COMMENTS ON THE RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

1

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

OPERATING and FINANCIAL REVIEW

Consolidated Financial Statements

at September 30, 2022

2022

2 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / COMMENTS ON THE RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Message from the Chief Executive Officer

Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, commented: « After an excellent first half of the year, showing both very strong revenue and EBITDA growth, Veolia continued in Q3 with a similar trajectory with continued very strong growth of all its activities, water, waste and energy. Our tariff indexation business models with municipal clients as well as our strict pricing discipline with industrial clients have enabled us to absorb cost inflation and deliver strong earnings growth.

This very good performance is also the result of an integration of Suez ahead of schedule. The implementation of the synergies is a good illustration : with 98 million euros delivered in 9 months, we have already reached our annual target. The speed and fluidity with which the teams of Veolia and Suez have come together and are working together is a great satisfaction. I want to thank all of them for the energy and enthusiasm they show every day in the service of our great ambition to become the world leader of the ecological transformation.

These very good results allow us to fully confirm all our 2022 objectives and to be very well positioned for another year of strong growth in 2023."

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / COMMENTS ON THE RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

3

SUEZ INTEGRATION

4 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT / COMMENTS ON THE RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 18:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41 205 M 41 529 M 41 529 M
Net income 2022 982 M 990 M 990 M
Net Debt 2022 18 792 M 18 939 M 18 939 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 16 446 M 16 575 M 16 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 179 718
Free-Float 93,5%
