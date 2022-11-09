Veolia Environnement : Operating and financial review - Consolidated Financial Statements at September 30, 2022

Message from the Chief Executive Officer

Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, commented: « After an excellent first half of the year, showing both very strong revenue and EBITDA growth, Veolia continued in Q3 with a similar trajectory with continued very strong growth of all its activities, water, waste and energy. Our tariff indexation business models with municipal clients as well as our strict pricing discipline with industrial clients have enabled us to absorb cost inflation and deliver strong earnings growth.

This very good performance is also the result of an integration of Suez ahead of schedule. The implementation of the synergies is a good illustration : with 98 million euros delivered in 9 months, we have already reached our annual target. The speed and fluidity with which the teams of Veolia and Suez have come together and are working together is a great satisfaction. I want to thank all of them for the energy and enthusiasm they show every day in the service of our great ambition to become the world leader of the ecological transformation.

These very good results allow us to fully confirm all our 2022 objectives and to be very well positioned for another year of strong growth in 2023."