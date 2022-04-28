Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 11:35:04 am EDT
27.80 EUR   +1.79%
03:53pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : URD 2021 - Financial report
PU
10:53aFitch Affirms Veolia Rating Citing Growth Prospects From Suez Integration
MT
04/25VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Principales données retraitées au 31 mars 2021 (en anglais)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Environnement : PR - Availability of the 2021 URD english version

04/28/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report (English version)

Paris, April, 28 2022.

Veolia Environnement announces that the English version of the 2021 Universal Registration Document ("URD") is available on its website at :

https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/regulated-information

Hard copies of the English version of the 2021 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

The following documents are included in the URD:

  • the 2021 annual financial report ;

  • the information contained in the corporate governance report ;

  • the reports of the statutory auditors and their fees ;

  • the description of the share buyback program

Contacts Investor & Analyst relations:

Ronald Wasylec - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

Ariane de Lamaze - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 20:42:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
03:53pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : URD 2021 - Financial report
PU
10:53aFitch Affirms Veolia Rating Citing Growth Prospects From Suez Integration
MT
04/25VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Principales données retraitées au 31 mars 2021 (en anglais)
PU
04/22Unaudited 12 Month Interim Report and Announcement of Buy Back
AQ
04/21Veolia to provide a key technology to Li-Cycle Lithium-Ion Battery recycling facility
AQ
04/07VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : “+1, the ecology turned into actions” is growing locall..
PU
04/06Abengoa celebrates the opening ceremony of the Rabigh 3 desalination plant
AQ
04/06Veolia Starts Biorefinery Project In Finland
MT
04/06Veolia Launches Large Biorefinery Project Producing Co2-Neutral Bio-Methanol from Pulp ..
CI
04/06VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Veolia launches an innovative industrial solution to produce C..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 193 M 40 190 M 40 190 M
Net income 2022 1 046 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
Net Debt 2022 17 909 M 18 846 M 18 846 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 19 105 M 20 104 M 20 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 179 718
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 27,80 €
Average target price 35,89 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Frérot Senior Executive Vice President
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-15.34%19 781
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.08%55 174
SEMPRA ENERGY23.75%51 689
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC5.30%42 549
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.5.57%35 371
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.24%34 129