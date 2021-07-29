Log in
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : PR - Availability of the 2021 half-yearly financial report

07/29/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
Press release (regulated information)

Availability of the 2021 half-yearly financial Report

Paris, July 29, 2021.

Veolia Environnement announces the 2021 half-yearly financial report was filed on July, 29 2021 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF").

This document is available on Veolia website at:

https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/finance/information-reglementee

A hard copy of the French version of this document is also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

Contacts Investor &Analyst relations:

Ronald Wasylec - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

Ariane de Lamaze - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
