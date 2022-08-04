Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-04 am EDT
24.22 EUR   +0.92%
03:38pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Amendment to the 2021 URD - Half-yearly financial report 2022
PU
03:38pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Availability of the Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document / 2022 half-yearly financial Report (French & English version)
PU
05:47aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Operating and financial review - Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Environnement : PR - Availability of the Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document / 2022 half-yearly financial Report (French & English version)

08/04/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release (regulated information)

Availability of the Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document /

2022 half-yearly financial Report (French & English version)

Paris, August 4, 2022.

Veolia Environnement announces that the Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed on August, 4 2022 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF") under the number D.22-0328-A01.

This document incorporates the 2022 half-yearly financial report.

This document is available on Veolia website at:

https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/regulated-information

A hard copy of the version of this document is also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

Contacts Investor &Analyst relations:

Ronald Wasylec - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

Ariane de Lamaze - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
03:38pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Amendment to the 2021 URD - Half-yearly financial report 2022
PU
03:38pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Availability of the Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registrati..
PU
05:47aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Operating and financial review - Consolidated Financial Statements ..
PU
05:07aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th 2022
PU
08/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbnb, Infineon, PayPal, Moderna, Starbucks...
MS
08/03French Utility Veolia to Merge with Unit Vigie by October
MT
08/03Veolia Environnement S.A. Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022 and 2024
CI
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Veolia Environnement S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Résultats semestriels 2022 - Présentation (en anglais)
PU
08/03VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Merger of Vigie SA (ex-Suez SA) into Veolia
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 39 673 M 40 587 M 40 587 M
Net income 2022 992 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Net Debt 2022 19 226 M 19 669 M 19 669 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 16 658 M 17 042 M 17 042 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 24,00 €
Average target price 33,77 €
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Antoine Frérot Chairman
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-25.60%16 733
SEMPRA ENERGY24.41%51 725
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.95%50 126
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.39%45 026
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 647
ACWA POWER COMPANY108.33%34 027